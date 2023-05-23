Black Widow's Florence Pugh Says She Faced Backlash From Indie-Film Community Following Casting

Marvel Studios has a habit of looking to the world of indie films to find new crops of talent both in front of and behind the camera, with those Marvel Cinematic Universe opportunities then serving as breakout projects for those lesser-known figures. Florence Pugh, who made a name for herself with films like Lady Macbeth and Midsommar, recently shared with TIME that, after being cast in Black Widow, she felt backlash from peers in the world of indie film, as they felt that she wouldn't be returning to those more intimate experiences. Pugh is set to return to the MCU with Thunderbolts.

"So many people in the indie-film world were really pissed off at me. They were like, 'Great, now she's gone forever,'" Pugh revealed to the outlet. "And I'm like, no, I'm working as hard as I used to work. I've always done back-to-back movies. It's just people are watching them now. You just have to be a bit more organized with your schedule."

Pugh has assuredly kept busy since starring in Black Widow, with films like Don't Worry Darling, The Wonder, and A Good Person having budgets that align more closely to indie filmmaking than blockbusters. Her talents and widespread appeal have also made her a highly sought-after performer for massive productions as well, having joined massive projects like Dune: Part Two and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

These comments echo similar remarks Pugh made earlier in the year in which she noted that she appreciates diversity in her career and the roles she takes, with blockbusters being just as rewarding to audiences as indie films, though in different ways.

"When I first signed onto Marvel, lots of people from the indie-film world were all telling me that I was never going to go back to small movies again, and it always kind of wound me up," Pugh revealed to Total Film back in March. "Because I think there's beauty in all types of those films. There's beauty in the massive, epic storylines like Dune, like Marvel, like even Oppenheimer that I did. They're amazing, mega movies. And then there's also beauty in all these little ones that not everyone is going to see, but are going to affect the right person at the right time. I've never, ever only thought that I was going to just do one type of movie. I've always known that I want to dabble in all areas."

Dune: Part Two hits theaters on November 3rd and Thunderbolts currently has a release date of July 26, 2024.

What do you think of the actor's remarks? Let us know in the comments!