Florence Pugh Wants to Be in The Holiday Sequel

Florence Pugh is known for an array of roles ranging from her Oscar-nominated performance in Little Women to playing Yelena Belova in Marvel's Black Widow and Hawkeye. Currently, you can catch her on the big screen as Goldilocks in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. In honor of the Sherk spinoff, Pugh spoke with ComicBook.com and the holidays came up. Not only did Pugh confirm that Hawkeye is a Christmas show, but she also revealed her Christmastime dream role.

During the chat, the idea of a possible sequel to The Holiday was discussed. The beloved Nancy Meyers film from 2006 was a romantic comedy starring Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, Jude Law, and Jack Black. It's become a holiday staple for many over the years, so it's no surprise to hear that Pugh is a fan. "Really? I have to be something in it," she shared. "Maybe I'm like the bartender or like a barista."

Is The Holiday 2 Happening?

While there have been rumors about a follow-up, Kate Winslet recently admitted that she isn't aware of any current plans. "I read something about that, but it's the first I've heard of it," she told People. "I promise you not an agent or a representative or anyone from the first one around has had any conversation with me about that. Hand on heart, that's never come up." She added, "It would be so fun to see Miles and Iris get back together," she said. "I kind of imagine, like, how cute would their children be? Tiny Jack Blacks running around everywhere."

Recently, Meyers also shut down some sequel rumors, writing on Instagram, "So many DM's about this – sorry but it's not true. ❤️."

What Is Puss in Boots: The Last Wish About?

The new movie sees the return of Antonio Banderas as Puss in Boots as the titular hero copes with being down to the last of his nine lives -- and finds himself hunted by Goldilocks and the Three Bears. Here's what Universal says about the newest entry in the beloved series: "This Christmas, everyone's favorite leche-loving, swashbuckling, fear-defying feline returns. For the first time in more than a decade, DreamWorks Animation presents a new adventure in the Shrek universe as daring outlaw Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for peril and disregard for safety have taken their toll. Puss has burned through eight of his nine lives, though he lost count along the way. Getting those lives back will send Puss in Boots on his grandest quest yet."

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is now playing in theaters.