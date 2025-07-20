Marvel Boss Confirms Fan-Favorite MCU Characters Like Iron Man Will Be Recast

Marvel will eventually recast key characters like Iron Man and Steve Rogers, despite it being a daunting task. Comics have always rebooted, retooled, and reinvented themselves in order to allow for new stories. Similarly, the movie adaptations have done the same thing by recasting actors and rebooting into new universes which allow for all kinds of new storytelling opportunities. While some dislike the idea of frequent reboots, they do ironically also keep things somewhat fresh for the characters at the center of them. There are many different Batman actors, but they all provided brand new takes on the character that felt unique to their own universes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With that said, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has yet to recast a major hero and reboot them within their own universe. In fact, Marvel is still using the old X-Men cast for Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. They are utilizing a bunch of incredible actors who have fulfilled these roles for two decades instead of introducing new ones. That does seem to be a big part of the story, though. It does seem like Marvel has plans to do its own X-Men movie in the future, one that will be a fresh take on that story with new actors filling the roles, but it sounds like it’s still at least a few years away.

Marvel Will Eventually Recast Iron Man and Other Core Characters

avengers: endgame

With that said, Marvel does plan to also recast major icons that it introduced in the MCU. When speaking with Variety, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige confirmed they will start recasting characters with the next X-Men film. However, he also indicated that characters like Iron Man and Steve Rogers will also eventually be recast as well, acknowledging that major characters like James Bond and Superman are still being recast to this day. Feige isn’t clueless to the fact that there’s a high bar set by Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans, but it’s not impossible to eventually replace them.

“I think it’s hard for anybody to do that when an actor has done such a great role,” he said. “How are they going to ever replace Sean Connery [as James Bond], right?”

This is definitely the right call. We only got 3 Iron Man movies and 2 and a half Captain America movies with Steve Rogers (Civil War is definitely partially an Avengers movie). There are so many other stories that can be told with those characters on-screen beyond Avengers movies. It would be great to see Iron Man battle other villains (maybe a more comic accurate Mandarin) and go on new adventures. The multiverse is vast, it allows Marvel to still keep the MCU storyline going while introducing new versions of old characters. As for when this will all happen? It’s anyone’s guess.

Even though X-Men will be one of the first examples, it may still be a while before Marvel goes back to Iron Man and Steve Rogers, especially with Sam Wilson holding the shield. Somewhat controversially, some have also wanted to see T’Challa recast so his future as Black Panther can continue after Chadwick Boseman’s unfortunate passing. Either way, it’s good to hear that Marvel isn’t ruling out a future with some of these characters.

Do you want to see any Marvel characters recast? Let me know in the comments.