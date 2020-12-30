Marvel Fans Debate Who Joseph Gordon-Levitt Could Play in MCU

Joseph Gordon-Levitt may be in contact with Marvel Studios, presumably for a role in an upcoming feature. In a year that brought forth zero Marvel Studios content for fans to consume, insiders have been doing whatever it takes to bring forth tidbits to the fans — the slightest bit of info before 2020 sails into the sunset. One such scoop comes from Charles Murphy, the Murphy's Multiverse insdier who suggests Gordon-Levitt has recently been in contact with at least one Marvel Studios creative.

This isn't a traditional casting report by any stretch of the imagination, Murphy simply says the Inception star has been in contact with a creative with hopes of landing a role. According to the original report, one such suggestion is that JGL could, in fact, be someone to fill the role of Reed Richards in Marvel's upcoming Fantastic Four reboot.

It's said the actor has been a favorite of Marvel's after having been up for at least three roles — Star-Lord, Ant-Man, and Stephen Strange — despite landing none of them. Suffice to say, fans of the MCU are speculating about the characters Gordon-Levitt could play should he be cast, keep scrolling to see what people are saying.