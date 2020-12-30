Marvel Fans Debate Who Joseph Gordon-Levitt Could Play in MCU
Joseph Gordon-Levitt may be in contact with Marvel Studios, presumably for a role in an upcoming feature. In a year that brought forth zero Marvel Studios content for fans to consume, insiders have been doing whatever it takes to bring forth tidbits to the fans — the slightest bit of info before 2020 sails into the sunset. One such scoop comes from Charles Murphy, the Murphy's Multiverse insdier who suggests Gordon-Levitt has recently been in contact with at least one Marvel Studios creative.
This isn't a traditional casting report by any stretch of the imagination, Murphy simply says the Inception star has been in contact with a creative with hopes of landing a role. According to the original report, one such suggestion is that JGL could, in fact, be someone to fill the role of Reed Richards in Marvel's upcoming Fantastic Four reboot.
It's said the actor has been a favorite of Marvel's after having been up for at least three roles — Star-Lord, Ant-Man, and Stephen Strange — despite landing none of them. Suffice to say, fans of the MCU are speculating about the characters Gordon-Levitt could play should he be cast, keep scrolling to see what people are saying.
Star-Lord 2.0
you mean to tell me we could've had joseph gordon-levitt as star-lord?? pic.twitter.com/vvKiknPyhS— daniel🌨️ (@dannyonfilm) December 29, 2020
Mr. Fantastic
Es rumoreja que Joseph Gordon-Levitt s'ha reunit amb Marvel... MR. FANTASTIC?— Àlex Santaló ✏️ (@alexsantalo) December 29, 2020
Charles Xavier
Could Levitt pull off Prof X!? Idk maybe Reed Richards— Nova Lab Studios 💫 (@NovaLabStudios) December 29, 2020
. . .
THE DARK KNIGHT RISES And LOOPER Star Joseph Gordon-Levitt Has Reportedly Spoken With Marvel Studios https://t.co/hui4I4qlpe pic.twitter.com/naMjzzFbRm
Cyclops
With Joseph Gordon Levitt reportedly in talks with Marvel Studios, I kinda want him to play Cyclops.— Amit R. (@SuperGerbil) December 29, 2020
Human Torch
@gamb1tsgaming @BurgerSMASH0 since my phone won't let me text in the gc anymore, joseph gordon levitt has met with marvel
Reed?— spaceeghost (@spaceeeghost) December 28, 2020
Johnny?
The Human Rocket
He would be perfect for Richard Rider. pic.twitter.com/3YbcqpFUXr— Grant Smylie (@GrantSmylie) December 29, 2020
Ghost Rider
If he played Danny ketch I think that would be amazing, either ketch or the human torch, but it could go either way— Tom katt williams (@Tropicblunder02) December 29, 2020
Who do you think Gordon-Levitt could play in the MCU? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!
Cover photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images