Marvel Just Paved The Way For Black Widow’s Avengers: Doomsday Appearance

Avengers: Doomsday‘s first proper trailer just debuted and paved the way for Black Widow’s cameo. Eight months away from its premiere, Marvel Studios has started to ramp up its marketing efforts for the upcoming culminating movie. Snippets of Avengers: Doomsday were previously released, confirming the return of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers and several other team-ups. That said, it was during CinemaCon 2026 that Kevin Feige, the Russos, and Robert Downey Jr. unveiled an official Avengers: Doomsday trailer.

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Unfortunately, because the event was meant for theater owners, Marvel Studios has yet to release the footage to the general public, leaving fans frustrated. There have been trailer descriptions, however, that give them a rundown of the scenes included in the much-clamored footage, including a team-up between Thor and Steve Rogers against Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom, as well as other heroes interacting for the first time. Subtly, however, one scene in the Avengers: Doomsday trailer clears the path for Scarlett Johansson to return as Natasha Romanoff to the MCU, five years after his swan song film, Black Widow.

Mystique’s Shape-Shifting Ability Allows Avengers: Doomsday To Feature Black Widow

The X-Men finally encounter the Avengers and other MCU heroes in the Avengers: Doomsday trailer, fulfilling years of waiting from Marvel fans. That said, instead of an immediate kinship between them, friction arises, adding to the drama of the film. One of the most noteworthy moments from Rebecca Romijn’s Mystique transforming to Yelena Belova to fight Florence Pugh’s character. It’s an interesting fight, considering that Yelena is essentially going against herself, similar to Captain America vs. Captain America brawl in Avengers: Endgame, but this moment also allows Natasha to pop out.

In an effort to further rattle Yelena, Mystique can transform into Johansson’s original Avengers character. Much of Pugh’s character arc in the MCU has been tied to her relationship with the inaugural Avenger and her loss in Avengers: Endgame. For what it’s worth, Marvel Studios has used this storytelling trick before, albeit in a deleted scene in Thor: The Dark World, where Tom Hiddleston’s Loki changed form to impersonate Evans’ Rogers. Repeating this approach would be a great needle drop in Avengers: Doomsday, especially considering Black Widow’s fate in Avengers: Endgame. This allows the MCU to involve Johansson without undoing or even just cheapening his death in Vormir during the time heist.

In 2025, Johansson revealed that she wasn’t coming back for Avengers: Doomsday, and there weren’t any plans for her to return to the MCU. While that can still be true, Marvel Studios is also notoriously very secretive with their projects, especially film events like Avengers: Doomsday. Considering the people involved, it isn’t outside the realm of possibility that Feige was able to convince her to do a brief cameo.

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