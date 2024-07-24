Marvel’s Kevin Feige Addresses Potential Return of Tony Stark, Steve Rogers After Deadpool & Wolverine

Long thought to have given up the adamantium, Hugh Jackman is returning for at least one more go-around with Wolverine. 2017’s Logan was thought by many, Jackman included, to be the poignant conclusion to Jackman’s decades-long run with the beloved mutant, only for him to be pulled back into it with Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine. It’s Jackman’s decision to come back, Kevin Feige says, that could lead to other similar returns in the future—especially when it comes to Tony Stark and Steve Rogers.

“That’s the key, right? How do you do it in a way that maintains what has come before, and in a great way? And we’ve been spending, you know, the last two-plus years figuring that out for Wolverine. So, what’s to come? We’ll see,” Feige said in a new chat with DiscussingFilm. “We’re just proud that we, I think, have figured it out for Wolverine. I think Hugh’s appearance and starring role in [Deadpool & Wolverine] is a great sign that it can be done — if great care is taken.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

In 2020, Jackman said he made a decision to make Logan the last time he’d appear as Wolverine. It only took for Disney to buy 20th Century Fox and enter the MCU to change his mind.

“Yeah, there were so many crossovers by the end, because I’d played it for so long,” Jackman explained. “I knew it was going to be my last one way before we wrote it. I made that decision. There was a weight of expectation that I’d been carrying. I was super invested. I felt so in it. I was working with a director that I worked with three times before, who I trust implicitly, Jim Mangold. I remember when we shot that scene, we were shooting very high altitude, and there were thunderstorms going off everywhere, and we had to shut down. He just said: ‘We can’t do this big stunt scene. But we’re just going to do the death scene.’ I’m like, ‘Like, now?’ He goes, ‘I’m just going to have you and Dafne [Keen], and if you could just do that.’ I’m like, ‘All right.’ He knew that’s best for me.”

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine will be released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.