Is Michael Giacchino Directing Marvel's Midnight Sons Movie?

Beyond Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027, the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe remains murky. While Marvel Studios likely plots its future behind the scenes, little else has been unveiled to the general masses. One new rumor, however, has started gaining serious steam online suggesting that not only is Marvel Studios working on a Midnight Sons movie, but they're also looking at composer-turned-filmmaker Michael Giacchino to sit in the director's chair for it.

First reported last summer by the surprisingly accurate r/DCUleaks Twitter account, insider Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) reported Tuesday the movie is being produced Marvel Studios mainstay Stephen Broussard. It's Richtman who also said Giacchino is being eyed to direct the project for Marvel Studios.

The idea of a horror-centric Midnight Sons movie has been in the news this week due to the comments of Oscar Isaac at a recent comic convention. Over the weekend, the Moon Knight star shared his hopes that Marc Spector would appear in a Midnight Sons film at one point or another.

"I thought there was an interesting opportunity with Midnight Suns," Isaac said during a panel at Middle East Film and and Comic Con over the weekend (via The Direct). "There's such interesting characters in there, and now that we've set the groundwork with learning who Marc, Steven, Jake are, it could be an interesting opportunity to see him as part of a team and what that dynamic would be. So I think that would be exciting, I think for me, I definitely hope there's some room to explore that possibility."

Giacchino, the director of Marvel Studios' first special presentation in Werewolf by Night, revealed last October he had a "crazy" idea on how to bring the lycanthrope back to the MCU.

"There's always talk," Giacchino told Collider at the time."But, you know, until somebody decides to spend a penny, nothing happens yet. So, hopefully. My wish is that, yes, there will be more with these characters. I would love to, and I have ideas of what I would love to do with them, and it's all crazy and nuts, but I think that's the only way to go about it. So, hopefully, one day. Hopefully, one day."

How to watch Werewolf by Night

Since Werewolf by Night didn't receive a theatrical release, the "Special Presentation," as Marvel Studios calls it, was lumped in with the rest of the television shows the outfit produced for Disney+. As such, Werewolf by Night is available to watch exclusively on Disney+ and nowhere else. A colorized version of the special hits was released last October.