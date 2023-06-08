Marvel’s Midnight Suns Gets Big Update With New Game+ Changes

A substantial new update for Marvel’s Midnight Suns has today been released across all platforms. Despite not meeting expectations on a commercial level, Firaxis Games has continued to push out new patches and add-on content for Midnight Suns at a frequent pace since it released at the end of 2022. Now, another new update has rolled out that looks to fix a variety of qualities, notably in regard to New Game+.

Available to download at this very moment, the latest patch for Marvel’s Midnight Suns doesn’t make any drastic overhauls to the game itself. Instead, Firaxis is rectifying a handful of lingering bugs and other issues that have been seen in the title. Not only do these fixes include improved stability and performance, but other less-notable aspects have also now been repaired. As mentioned, New Game+ mode, in particular, has received the biggest changes this time around as players can now customize their second run more to their liking. These improvements are obviously only notable for those that have already completed Midnight Suns, but anyone looking to do a second run will now have more options at their disposal.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can find the full patch notes for today’s new Midnight Suns update attached down below.

GENERAL

– Stability & performance improvements

– Mission cards can now be added to the hand even when there are the maximum number of cards present in the hand

– Fix for Mission Rewards not showing on Victory Screen

– Hero Deck screen now properly checks for new collar and suit passives

– Charlie’s stats will now scale properly with the Hunter’s Champion Level stat bonuses

– Charlie navigation improvements for the Abbey

– “Upgrade ability” objective during “No Place Like Home” mission now completes when any ability is upgraded

– Fix for achievements/trophies not being rewarded as intended



HEROES

– Venom Combos will now consume Ravenous



NEW GAME+

– Fixed reported issue of Nest Mother and Summoning Circle missions not appearing during Act 1 of NG+ campaigns

– Toggles have been added to customize the New Game+ experience and choose progression to carry over!

– Hero Abilities: Includes hero cards and abilities, including Hunter Collars and Passives

– Friendship Levels: Includes hero and team friendship levels and rewards

– Resources: Includes Credits, Essence, Blueprints, Intel, Gloss, and Arcane Knowledge

– Cosmetics: Includes unlocked cosmetics, with purchased cosmetics immediately available



STEAM DECK

– Steam Deck performance & stability improvements