Marvel Snap Gets a Midnight Suns Crossover

Better late than never, the collectible card game Marvel Snap is getting a crossover with Marvel's Midnight Suns, the turn-based strategy game released by Firaxis Games late last year. The bulk of this crossover event is comprised of special Marvel's Midnight Suns variants for different Marvel Snap cards with at least one of those being given away for free just for logging in during the event period. The collab between the games is scheduled to get started on October 3rd, the Marvel's Midnight Suns team said, with the event presumably coming to an end on or around November 6th since that's when the login promo ends.

A total of 24 different variant cards will be available alongside the event with characters like Captain America, Deadpool, Nova, Moon Night, Galactus, Wolverine, and many more getting the Midnight Suns treatment one way or another.

Marvel's Midnight Suns Cards and The Abbey

Marvel Snap has a bunch of different locations for players to duel on with each one of them providing different effects based on where players land, and when the Marvel's Midnight Suns content drops, there'll be one more to play on. The collab will add The Abbey to the card game, the hub area from Marvel's Midnight Suns where the Hunter protagonist and their superhero buddies hang out. For Marvel Snap, this location will make it so that the first person to put exactly two cards down in The Abbey will be able to draw a card.

As for the cards that we'll be getting, the full list has already been revealed:

Black Panther – The Emperor

Blade – Midnight Suns

Bucky Barnes – The Hanged Man

Captain America – Midnight Suns

Captain Marvel – Midnight Suns

Deadpool – The Fool

Death – Death

Doctor Doom – The Magician

Domino – The Wheel of Fortune

Galactus – The Judgement

Human Torch – The Sun

Jean Grey – The High Priestess

Moon Knight – The Moon

Namor – The Hermit

Nova – The Star

Professor X – The Hierophant

Scarlet Witch – Midnight Suns

She-Hulk – Justice

Silver Surfer – The Chariot

Spider-Man – Midnight Suns

Storm – The Empress

Thor – Strength

Uatu the Watcher – The World

Wolverine – Midnight Suns

Oh, SNAP! The collaboration you’ve been waiting for is finally in the cards. Embrace the darkness as Marvel's Midnight Suns content is coming to @MARVELSNAP, kicking off with Iron Man & Doctor Strange Variant Cards plus an all-new Abbey location.



🔥 https://t.co/1fBun8tcO6 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ggMA0IoeVb — Marvel's Midnight Suns (@midnightsuns) September 29, 2023

Free Marvel Snap Cards

As part of the collab, players will be able to get at least some part of the Marvel's Midnight Suns crossover for free. The easiest of those to get is the Doctor Strange login reward which you get just for logging into the game from October 3rd to November 6th at which point it'll be sent to your inbox. The other reward is Iron Man which'll be bought with medals earned via Conquest matches. That reward is exclusive to that mode.

Marvel Snap's crossover with Marvel's Midnight Suns starts on October 3rd.