Every Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie and TV Show Debuting In 2021

Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, 2020 became an off-year for Marvel Studios and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. What should have been the beginning of Marvel's Phase Four turned into a year without Marvel Cinematic Universe content, the first since Iron Man was released in 2008. Marvel Studios looks to be making up for its lost time by releasing four Marvel Cinematic Universe movies in 2021, plus six Disney+ television shows for a total of 10 new entries into the MCU canon. If you're wondering what to look forward to from the MCU in 2021, we have you covered with this article. We've compiled a list of every Marvel Cinematic Universe released scheduled for 2021. That includes the movies and the DIsney+ shows. It's going to be a big year for Marvel Studios, so keep reading to get a sense of things to come. The Marvel Cinematic Universe kicks off its new year with WandaVision, debuting on Disney+ on January 15th.

WandaVision (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) Created by Jac Schaeffer

Starring Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Teyonah Parris, Kat Dennings, Randall Park, and Kathryn Hahn.

Debuting on January 15th After a year off from releasing new content, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will kick off 2021 with the release of WandaVision, its first Disney+ television series. Here's Marvel's synopsis: "Marvel Studios' captivating new series WandaVision, which premieres in early 2021 on Disney+. Starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, WandaVision marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+. The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Created by Malcolm Spellman

Starring Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Daniel Brühl, Emily VanCamp, and Wyatt Russell

Debuting on March 19th Marvel Studios' second Disney+ release is the six-episode miniseries The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The series follows up on the Falcon inheriting Captain America's shield in Avengers: Endgame. Here's the synopsis from Marvel: "Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience—in Marvel Studios' The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. The all-new series is directed by Kari Skogland; Malcolm Spellman is the head writer. Streaming exclusively on Disney+."

Black Widow (Photo: Marvel) Directed by Cate Shortland

Starring Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, Ray Winstone, and Rachel Weisz

Debuting on May 7th The first movie in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Widow, should have debuted in May 2020. The coronavirus pandemic pushed it back a full year into May 2021. Marvel Studios bills Black Widow as a spy thriller. Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

Loki (Photo: Marvel Studios) Created by Michael Waldron

Starring Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sasha Lane, and Wunmi Mosaku

Debuting in May Tom Hiddleston returns as Loki in Marvel's third Disney+ show. While the Loki fans followed through the first three phases of the MCU died in Avengers: Infinity War, this show follows the Loki that escaped capture during the time travel sequence of Avengers: Endgame. Here's the synopsis: "In Marvel Studios' Loki, the mercurial villain Loki (Tom Hiddleston) resumes his role as the God of Mischief in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Kate Herron directs and Michael Waldron is head writer. Debuts on Disney+ in May 2021."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton

Starring Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Tony Leung, Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, Ronny Chieng, and Michelle Yeoh

Debuting on July 9th Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings focuses on Marvel Comics' master of kung-fu. The film sees him combating the Mandarin, the head of the Ten Rings organization who Trevor Slattery impersonated in Iron Man 3.

What If...? (Photo: Marvel Studios) Created by A.C. Bradley

Starring Jeffrey Wright

Releasing in Summer 2021 What If...? is Marvel Studios' first venture into animation. The series sees Jeffrey Wright voicing the Watcher, who introduces a series of alternate universes where the events of MCU play out differently. Some examples include "What if Peggy Carter became Captain America?" and "What if T'Challa became Star-Lord?" Various MCU stars will return to voice their live-action characters.

Eternals (Photo: Marvel Studios) Directed by Chloé Zhao

Starring Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan, and Barry Keoghan

Debuting on November 5th Eternals brings Jack Kirby's pantheon of celestial demigods to the big screen. Drawing on Kirby's mythology, including the Celestials and the Deviants, means this film could be something very different from Marvel Studios.

Ms. Marvel (Photo: Marvel) Created by Bisha K. Ali

Starring Iman Vellani, Saagar Shaikh, Aramis Knight, and Matt Lintz

Debuting in Late 2021 Ms. Marvel will bring Kamala Khan, one of Marvel's most popular new characters of the 21st century, to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Here's the synopsis for the show: "The Marvel Studios original series centers on fan-favorite Kamala Khan — a 16-year-old Pakistani-American growing up in Jersey City. A great student, avid gamer, and voracious fan-fic scribe, Kamala has a special affinity for Super Heroes, particularly Captain Marvel."

Hawkeye (Photo: Marvel Studios) Created by Jonathan Igla

Starring Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d'Arcy James, and Alaqua Cox

Debuting in Late 2021 Jeremy Renner returns as Clint Barton in Hawkeye. He's taken on a new protege with Hailee Steinfeld playing young archer Kate BIshop.