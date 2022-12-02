Kevin Feige Teases More Mutants in Marvel's Phase 5, But Dodges X-Men Question

Kevin Feige addressed the X-Men elephant in the room again at CCXP. The entire cast of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania sat down with Hyper Omelette to preview the big opener for Phase 5. However, we have to talk about the mutants at every turn, so the interviewer had to ask. Feige jokingly said, "It's really loud in here" when pressed. But, the noise will continue for a while until there's a clear-cut answer. (In defense of Marvel Studios, Kamala Khan is a mutant and there was a pretty high-profile addition in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.) A lot of fans won't be satisfied until they get the entire cast of characters that they got to watch for a lot of the last decade though. Wolverine and Deadpool are coming in 2024, so there's that to look forward to. And just like Kamala Khan, there will be some sly surprises that no one sees coming.

"We've already met a few, there's one named Namor that you might've met recently," the MCU executive added. "So, more to come, yes!" If you're looking for more hijinks from this high-energy interview, you can watch the entire thing down below!

What About Ms. Marvel and the Path Forward ?

Marvel.com actually talked to Iman Vellani and Matt Lintz about keeping that massive secret. The Ms. Marvel actress has been sworn to secrecy in a major way. But, it seems like the ball is rolling towards larger mutant stories already.

"They sent me, and only me, the draft [of the final episode], and I immediately freaked out," Vellani shared. "I emailed Kevin Feige in all caps. I was like, are you doing this like for real? Are you sure? I'm so honored! I was like yelling at him through an email. I was freaking out. This is the biggest deal in the world, and the fact that it's happening in our show is crazy."

Lintz continued, "They didn't even have it in [the script]. I remember I was having a conversation about it and [the directors] were like, 'Yeah, you say this crazy thing.' They wouldn't even tell me what it was! I was like, 'What's the deal here?' They were very secretive about that whole thing."

When do you think we'll see mutants? Let us know in the comments!