Marvel’s Armor Wars Movie Gets Disappointing Update (And We’re Crushed)

Marvel’s in-development movie Armor Wars gets a very disappointing update, as it sounds like the project has been pushed to the backburner. In an interview with Collider to promote this month’s Captain America: Brave New World, producer Nate Moore was asked about where things stand on Armor Wars. After clarifying that he isn’t involved with the film, Moore offered his thoughts on why it’s taking the movie so long to come to fruition. “I do know, as Marvel continues to go through this phase, we want to make sure whatever we’re making is awesome,” he said. “So that means we had to slow down some things that were on the front burner.”

While Armor Wars isn’t at the top of the priority list for the studio, it remains on the table. “It doesn’t mean we’ll never make it, but it does mean we just have to be a little bit more considered so that every time out, audiences are guaranteed quality,” Moore said.

Set to star Don Cheadle reprising his MCU role of James Rhodes, Armor Wars was initially announced as a television series back in 2020. The project was later changed to be a feature film. Armor Wars writer Yassir Lester explained that decision boiled down to Marvel’s desire to tell the best story possible, finding a more efficient way to integrate Rhodey’s individual arc into the ongoing franchise narrative.

Though Armor Wars has been in the works for a while, there’s no indication of when production would start, and the film has no release date. Last fall, Cheadle was asked about the project’s development, suggesting he knows as much as fans at this point. “I think things are going through a lot of changes, and we’ll see what happens, we’ll see what it is,” the actor said.

Armor Wars stalling after so many years is disappointing; Cheadle is a very talented and charismatic actor who could easily be the leading man of a superhero blockbuster. After playing a key supporting role throughout the Infinity Saga, he deserves his shot in the spotlight. That said, Marvel hitting the pause button on Armor Wars is understandable. Moore’s comments call to mind what Disney CEO Bob Iger has said about the studio’s film slate moving forward. In light of Marvel enduring disappointments like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels, Iger intends to put a focus on quality and scale back. Rather than inundating the marketplace with several projects, he wants each movie to be in the best shape possible before moving forward. It’s possible Armor Wars is on hold to make sure the script delivers an entertaining and compelling story.

Especially after Secret Wars (Rhodey’s most recent MCU appearance) earned mixed reviews, it’s more important than ever to ensure the character’s movie will be a return to form. Additionally, Marvel has a lot on their plate as it gears up for the latter stages of the Multiverse Saga, with films such as The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Avengers: Doomsday integral to the overarching narrative. Logistically, there doesn’t seem to be a natural spot on Marvel’s movie calendar for Armor Wars, which is probably why it isn’t being fast-tracked. Hopefully by the time Avengers: Secret Wars releases, fans will know when they’ll see Rhodey next.