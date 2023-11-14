Scarlett Johansson Addresses Black Widow Return Rumors: "A Zombie Version Maybe"

Scarlett Johansson addressed those Black Widow return rumors. The Marvel actress appeared on TODAY to talk about her cosmetics line and had to answer questions about her MCU status. Johansson joked, "Oh my! I don't know how that would.. Is that a zombie film?" So, it's safe to say that she hasn't heard anything concrete about that Black Widow return at the time of writing. All of this speculation kicked into overdrive when a recent report speculated that the original Avengers could come back for another movie. While Marvel Studios has not announced a project like that, familiar faces like Black Widow could pop-up in other moments. Check out what else the MCU alum had to say down below!

Johansson said, "I think it was the end, right? She passed. It would be a miracle. It would be a real Marvel miracle. It would be a marvel. But, who knows?"

Will The Original Avengers Return?

(Photo: MARVEL STUDIOS)

That reporting about an original six Avengers reunion feels like an omen of things to come. While a full-blown Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow, Hawkeye movie seems like pie in the sky, the idea of them all sharing screen time together during Avengers: Secret Wars is way less far-fetched. During the fan screening event for The Marvels last week, ET talked to Kevin Feige about the report and all the assorted tendrils. He says that they did not discuss getting the original six back together at the most recent Marvel retreat. (Curious fans should note that Feige phrased that very curiously by including that as a qualifier instead of outright denying the plausibility…) Familiar faces could be on their way back.

"We did not discuss that and that is the truth," Feige explained during the fan event. "We're doing a project with Scarlett. I love Robert, he's part of the family. But in terms of returning, we'll have to see."

Black Widow Still Has Fans Among Other Avengers Actors

Clearly, the people over at Marvel still like Scarlett Johansson. One of those people is Scarlet Witch actress Elizabeth Olsen. The WandaVision star spoke to Variety about how much Johansson helped her during the early moments of her MCU tenure.

"She makes everyone part of the team and excited to go to work." Olsen began. "She has just such a vitality to her. She has so much like confidence being so young, and I mean, I was 25 when I started and I… she was like way better off than I was when I started. Shocking. I'm still like looking up to Scarlett from down here [laughs]. So it's amazing that we've gone through… not generations. Yeah, and it's been this long that now we have these different ages of women that we have."

"I mean that Scarlett is still so close to me in age, but I still look up to her and I really look up to her and her opinions and her advice. I'm really too shy to ask anyone for advice. It's really watching her," she added. "I remember being on Ultron and seeing how she was with the crew and I was just amazed by her ease and her comfort and how she includes the crew in everything and how she makes everyone excited to come to work and I've really taken that into my life since then."

