Marvel Studios Sizzle Omits Spider-Man: No Way Home First Footage — Fans React
Marvel fans hoping to get a first look at Spider-Man: No Way Home will have to wait a little longer. No footage from the Spider-Man threequel was included in a Marvel Studios Phase 4 sizzle reel released Monday, featuring new footage from Black Widow (out July 9), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (out September 3), and the official first look at Eternals (out November 5). The three-minute teaser also set 2023 release dates for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 and revealed the official titles for Marvel's Black Panther and Captain Marvel sequels arriving in theaters in 2022.
No Way Home appears in the sizzle reel only as an animated title card reiterating the December 17 release date. Logos for 2022-dated sequels Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder also appear in the reel without first-look footage.
The Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios co-production of Spider-Man continues to be kept under wraps: Sony unveiled official teaser photos featuring Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and his amazing friends MJ (Zendaya) and Ned (Jacob Batalon) when revealing the No Way Home title in late February, offering fans their first — and so far only — glimpse at the followup to 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming and 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home.
Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) reunites with his Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame co-star Holland, again joined by Spider-Man trilogy regulars Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) and Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau). Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx will reprise their roles from 2004's Spider-Man 2 and 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2 as Doctor Octopus and Electro, respectively, in the Jon Watts-directed threequel shaping up to be a live-action Spider-Verse.
Here's what Marvel fans are saying about the ongoing wait for a peek at No Way Home:
