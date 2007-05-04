Spider-Man 3 First Look Revealed

✖

Today brought two surprise reveals from Spider-Man 3 cast members Tom Holland and Jacob Batalon where the pair took to Instagram to "reveal" the official title for the Marvel Studios sequel. In addition to the two title treatments they posted, Spider-Man: Phone Home and Spider-Man: Home-Wrecker (neither of which are confirmed), they also revealed brand new official images from the film. The two photos feature both of their characters as well as Zendaya's MJ as they enter an unknown location, and they look surprised by what they see. We'll update as we learn more but for now check out the two images below!

(Photo: MARVEL STUDIOS/SONY PICTURES)

In both images the group look like they're investigating something, or at the very least somewhere they should not be. We already know that the film will somehow tie into the larger idea of the multiverse in the Marvel Cinemaitc Universe and will feature Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange. Are they preparing to meet with him in a new location? Or is this how they stumble upon a rift in the multi-verse that brings in characters from another film franchise (like, say, another series of Spider-Man movies)? Could this be a primer for an official reveal from Sony about the movie? Let us know what you think below!

(Photo: MARVEL STUDIOS/SONY PICTURES)

Report had previously circulated that former Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would reprise their parts for the movie, but Holland himself previously downplayed this and said it wasn't true.

"No, no, they will not be appearing in this film,” Holland revealed to Esquire. “Unless they have hidden the most massive piece of information from me, which I think is too big of a secret for them to keep from me. But as of yet, no. It’ll be a continuation of the Spider-Man movies that we’ve been making.”

It's not uncommon for filmmakers, stars, producers, and studios to bend the truth with regard to their biggest surprises and moments in a movie while still in production though. Multiple Marvel actors have denied their involvement in Marvel Studios productions after reports leaked of their casting only to confirm it days or weeks later.

In any event the cast for the third Spider-Man movie, title still pending as far as we're concerned, is stacked even without the involvement of Maguire and Garfield, but it wouldn't surprise us to see them in there in the end.

Spider-Man 3 is currently set for release on December 17th of this year.