Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Release Date and Logo Revealed

Marvel Studios started off the new week incredibly strong by dropping a brand new sizzle reel for its Phase 4 slate on Monday morning. We got new titles for upcoming sequel films, a look at some of the movies coming out this year, and some official release dates for movies in the future, including the highly-anticipated final installment in the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. As the sizzle revealed, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be hitting theaters on May 5, 2023.

In addition to unveiling the release date for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Marvel Studios also released the first look at the new logo for the film. You can take a look at the title card for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 below, and you can watch the full sizzle reel at the top of the page.

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

If it feels like the wait for Guardians 3 is extra long, that's because it is, at least compared to its predecessor. Marvel was preparing to shoot the third Guardians of the Galaxy film a couple of years ago, but the film was delayed when writer and director James Gunn was fired by Disney for tweets he posted nearly a decade prior. Gunn was ultimately hired back, but not before agreeing to make The Suicide Squad for DC and Warner Bros. Once Gunn is finished with his obligations with that franchise, which include a Peacemaker spinoff series for HBO Max, he will be returning to Marvel to film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Peacemaker is currently shooting in Vancouver, and The Suicide Squad is set to be released in theaters and on HBO Max in August. With all of that in mind, production on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is slated to begin at some point later this year, with a May 2023 release date now on the horizon.

If you're big fans ot the Guardians characters, some of them will be seen before the third installment of their film hits theaters in a couple of years. A few of the Guardians characters, including Christ Pratt's Star-Lord, will be seen alongside Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Love and Thunder, which hits theaters in 2022.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be the second film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe hitting theaters in 2023, following Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on February 17th.

