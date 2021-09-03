Shang-Chi: New Footage Revealed in Marvel Phase 4 Sizzle Reel

✖

Marvel Studios reveals a special look at Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in a Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4 sizzle reel featuring new footage from the kung fu actioner hitting theaters on September 3. Just weeks after releasing first-look photos of star Simu Liu suited up as master martial artist Shang-Chi and an action-packed trailer that revealed Hong Kong icon Tony Leung as the real Mandarin, Marvel on Monday premiered another sneak peek from Shang-Chi alongside the first look at the Chloé Zhao-directed Eternals and title drops for Ryan Coogler's Black Panther II and Nia Da Costa's superhero trio team-up Captain Marvel 2.

"I think this is the best action [Marvel has] ever done," Shang-Chi producer Jonathan Schwartz previously told Entertainment Weekly about the first Marvel film from director Destin Daniel Cretton. "Every punch is meaningful, every fighting style is meaningful, and the story is told visually in such a great way."

Marvel's Master of Kung Fu makes his MCU debut as part of the post-Avengers: Endgame Phase 4 that Marvel's chief creative officer Kevin Feige said would be "very different" after the conclusion of the Infinity Saga started with 2008's Iron Man.

"I think you look at comics as a guide. Although certain titles may get relaunched or rebooted, the narrative exists on a never-ending continuum," Feige said in 2017 before the Disney-owned studio started developing Shang-Chi in late 2018. "I think there will be a finality to moments of Phase 3, as well as new beginnings that will mark a different, a very different, a distinctively different chapter in what will someday be a complete first saga made up of three phases."

Along with the since-concluded Disney+ original series WandaVision, which transformed Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) into the Scarlet Witch, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which saw Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) suit up as the all-new Captain America, Phase 4 includes Black Widow (in theaters and on Disney+ on July 9) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (in theaters December 17); new series Loki, Hawkeye, and Ms. Marvel are scheduled to premiere later this year on Disney+.

Starring Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi's friend Katy, Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as fellow MCU newcomers Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng, Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings releases only in theaters on September 3.