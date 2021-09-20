Marvel Studios Promotes Victoria Alonso

Victoria Alonso, who has been with Marvel Studios since 2006, has been promoted to president, physical and post production, visual effects, and animation production at the blockbuster factory. Per the studio’s announcement, Alonso will work on Marvel’s slate of film and TV series, and will continue to report to co-president Louis D’Esposito. She previously held the title of executive vice president, production. Alonso joined Marvel in 2006, working in visual effects and post-production at first. Alonso served as a co-producer on all of Marvel’s movies from Iron Man until Captain America: The First Avenger. Beginning with Marvel’s The Avengers, she earned an executive producer credit, which she has maintained since.

Alonso was born in Buenos Aires, and moved to the United States 19. Before she started at Marvel, Alonso served as a visual effects producer on Ridley Scott’s Kingdom of Heaven, Tim Burton’s Big Fish, and even Shrek.

“Victoria has been an incredible partner and part of our team since the very first Iron Man,” said Kevin Feige, president, Marvel Studios and chief creative officer, Marvel and D’Esposito, in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “She is one of the most dynamic, candid and accessible executives in the industry and we’re thrilled that she’ll continue to be by our side in this elevated role as we lead Marvel Studios into the future.”

“When Louis first suggested I come to work with the team on Iron Man, I never could have imagined the adventure ahead, and as far as I’m concerned, it has only just begun!” said Alonso in the announcement. “We have an absolutely incredible group of people who are bringing their many talents to the exciting slate of films and series we have on the horizon, and I’m especially thrilled about ramping up our studio’s animation efforts, which is a personal passion of mine. Look forward to more singing!”

Alonso, regarded as one of the most influential Hispanic women in Hollywood, has been credited as a vocal proponent of more diverse casting and characters at Marvel.

“It takes time, we have so many stories that we can tell,” Alonso explained to Variety during the recent Black Widow fan premiere. “We will empower those that are. We’re not changing anything. We’re just showing the world who these people are, who these characters are… There’s a lot that we have coming up that I think will be representative of the world of today. We’re not going to nail it in the first movie or the second movie or third movie, or the first show or second show, but we will do our best to consistently try to represent.”