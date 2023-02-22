The Marvels Delay Reason Reportedly Revealed

Last week, Marvel dropped the first official poster for The Marvels, the Captain Marvel sequel that will see Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) teaming up with Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani). The poster also came with a new release date, marking yet another delay for the long-awaited sequel. The movie was scheduled to come out in July, but it has been moved to November. According to a new report from The Wrap, The Marvels was moved for a couple of different reasons.

"Originally set for release at the end of July, Disney has instead given that late summer release slot to Justin Simien's Haunted Mansion, moving The Marvels to Nov. 10 to give more time for post-production to complete, according to studio insiders," The Wrap writes. While it's not too surprising to see The Marvels get a slight delay, it is interesting that Haunted Mansion will be a summer release rather than the fall considering its spooky nature.

What Has Brie Larson Said About The Marvels?

Larson made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut playing the titular role in Captain Marvel in 2019, and she went on to appear in Avengers: Endgame and was seen in the post-credits scene of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in 2021 as well the Ms. Marvel post-credit scene last year. Her next Marvel project, The Marvels, is being helmed by Candyman director Nia DaCosta. In addition to Parris and Vellani, the movie will also feature Captain Marvel's old friend Nick Fury who is played by Samuel L. Jackson.

"It's amazing. I'm so excited that it's announced and I can talk about," Larson previously said of The Marvels. "Nia's amazing and she got the job because she was the best person for the job. That's one of my favorite parts about this. She just gave an incredible presentation and I'm inspired by her! She has confidence, it's a big deal to step into this thing we know as the Marvel Universe. It's this huge thing and to have a leader who's just like, 'Yeah, I'm meant to be here.'"

"When you're doing films like this, they're unlike anything else. Huge sets. Huge amounts of people on set. A lot of specialists," Larson recently told Sirius XM when speaking about The Marvels. "It's a unique experience. I'm a huge fan of Disneyland, so to me, it feels like I get to go to my own private Disneyland every single day." She added, "They're building all of these insane worlds that no one else knows about, no one else gets to see ... You'll see it when the movie comes out, but for now, it's just mine. I'm in sets that are bigger than you can imagine right now. It's really special."

The Marvels is scheduled to be released on November 10th.