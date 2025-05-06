Thunderbolts Star Reveals He “Didn’t Want to Say” Captain America Callback Line

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* arrived in theaters with a team of complicated anti-heroes praised by critics and fans alike. Still, one specific line uttered by John Walker (Wyatt Russell) almost didn’t make the cut, according to the actor himself. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Russell revealed his initial reluctance to deliver a famous Captain America callback during a key sequence. The line, “On your left!,” holds significant weight within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, originating with Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and echoing through one of the most iconic moments in Avengers: Endgame. Russell explained that the line wasn’t originally scripted for his character, the U.S. Agent, but was added later during post-production at the suggestion of director Jake Schreier, primarily to fill a moment of silence rather than serve as a deep character statement for Walker.

“That was a line I didn’t want to say,” Russell admitted. “Jake felt like we needed something to say in ADR. That was an ADR-ed line. That is not connected at all. It was just something to fill a void.” Russell’s comment clarifies that the line, heard during an early action sequence where Walker smashes through a wall with his shield, wasn’t intended as a reflection of Walker adopting Steve Rogers’ mantle or mannerisms, but rather a practical addition during the audio mixing process.

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

Beyond specific lines, Russell also shared deeper insights into Walker’s psyche in Thunderblots*. “I don’t think John is fit to have a wife and be a father,” Russell reflected on Walker’s personal state. “I don’t think that’s part of what he is. And I think that what hasn’t been explored that — maybe in the future, if you don’t kill me in this next movie — would be nice to explore, would be some of the things that John had to do in his past or the things that he hasn’t reconciled with. That means, usually, that receiving a Medal of Honor means it’s the worst day of your life. And that is something that I don’t think he’s ever reconciled with.”

“He’s always put on this brave face as someone who’s always been an American hero,” Russell continued. “Look, once you have a child, I think you’re always fit to be a parent in some way, shape, or form. But I think that John needs to go through a long journey by himself before he becomes a realized father and a good partner.” This suggests Walker’s journey with the New Avengers team is just one part of a much longer, more personal path he needs to navigate, suggesting the character is far from settled despite finding himself on a new team.

What Is Thunderbolts* About?

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

Directed by Jake Schreier from a script by Eric Pearson and Joanna Calo, Thunderbolts* assembles a team of MCU anti-heroes and outsiders, including Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), John Walker/U.S. Agent, Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), and Red Guardian (David Harbour). Recruited by the calculating CIA Director Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) for a mission shrouded in secrecy, this disparate group must navigate dangerous threats and their own complicated pasts. The film throws them together against their will, forcing them to cooperate when the mission inevitably goes sideways, introducing new challenges like the powerful but unstable Sentry (Lewis Pullman) and testing whether this collection of volatile individuals can function as a team.

Released on May 2, 2025, Thunderbolts* marked a solid start to the summer movie season, debuting with $162.1 million globally. While a mid-range opening for an MCU film, it received generally positive reviews from critics and even stronger reactions from audiences. Praise often focused on the cast’s chemistry, Florence Pugh’s performance as Yelena, and the film’s more grounded, character-focused approach compared to some recent MCU entries. This positive buzz could help Thunderbolts* to keep scoring big at the box office, avoiding the tragic fate of Captain America: Brave New World‘s steep drop.

Thunderbolts* is now playing in theaters.

