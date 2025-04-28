Thunderbolts* Wheaties Cereal Box Is a Limited Edition: Here’s How to Get One

The breakfast of Champions is now the official cereal of Thunderbolts*. In the Marvel Studios movie (out May 2), Red Guardian (David Harbour) says the unconventional team — consisting of Yelena Belova/Black Widow (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), John Walker/U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), Ava Starr/Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), and Antonia Dreykov/Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko) — “can rise to glory, bring light from the darkness” as they’re assembled to stop the shadowy supervillain the Void (Lewis Pullman).

“This team can be the heroes on the Wheaties box, with the little kiddy toy,” Red Guardian adds of the team’s aspirations to become the new Avengers. And now fans and collectors have a chance to get their very own Thunderbolts* Wheaties cereal box*.

courtesy of general mills

*The novelty Thunderbolts* cereal box doesn’t include cereal — or the little kiddy toy — as noted by the asterisk indicating “absolutely no Wheaties.” The film-inspired limited edition of the iconic orange Wheaties box will only be available exclusively at Wheaties.com with a price tag of $20 (or $40 with an optional protective acrylic case for display purposes).

The Thunderbolts* Wheaties box is limited to just 1,000 boxes, which go on sale starting 8 a.m. PST / 11 a.m. EST on Wednesday, April 30, while supplies last. The collector’s item is limited to one box per customer.

“For more than a century, Wheaties has celebrated greatness across sports, culture and entertainment. Teaming up with Marvel Studios for Thunderbolts* allows us to embrace a new kind of champion — one that defies expectations,” said KC Glaser, senior brand experience manager at General Mills. “This limited-edition release is designed for both Super Hero fans and cereal lovers alike, offering a unique way to celebrate the arrival of Marvel Studios’ most unconventional team.”

The collectible Wheaties cereal box design showcases the movie’s ensemble of castoffs and antiheroes who unite for a high-stakes mission and is inspired by posters and larger-than-life cereal box-shaped standees that have popped up in theaters nationwide.

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

Marvel’s Thunderbolts* strikes theaters on May 2.