First Thunderbolts* Reactions Call Film “Gritty, Emotional” and “One of the Best MCU Movies in a Long Time”

The first Thunderbolts* reactions have struck the internet. The latest entry in the 36-movie Marvel Cinematic Universe held its European premiere in London on Tuesday night, where those in attendance were the first to watch the Marvel Studios movie (which won’t hit U.S. and UK theaters until May 2). Overall, the reception seems to be stronger than February’s Captain America: Brave New World, with early reactions singling out star Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova as the standout of the ensemble.

A common theme in the spoiler-free reactions posted below: Marvel’s Thunderbolts* is more emotional than expected, as hinted in the film’s final trailer that emphasized the team’s shared feelings of regret, redemption, and rising to the occasion as heroes.

Directed by Jake Schreier (Paper Towns, Beef), Thunderbolts* assembles a new team of antiheroes to stop a shadowy threat in the absence of the Avengers: Yelena Belova/Black Widow (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian (David Harbour), Ava Starr/Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Antonia Dreykov/Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko) and John Walker/U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell).

“After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts,” the logline reads. “Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?”

@JacobFisherDF: “THUNDERBOLTS* is truly fantastic, the cast has electric chemistry with each other (Florence Pugh & Lewis Pullman are the standouts) and the action sequences are very strong. But most of all, the film’s story hit me like a ton of bricks, it’s bold, important & so well-written. Also I need to sit with the film a little more but I think this is the best-looking MCU movie in years, not a single sequence that looks like rushed CGI or anything. Practical action sequences for the win!”

@EmilyvMurray: “Well #Thunderbolts is easily one of the best MCU movies in a long time (and maybe one of my new personal faves). Has so much spark, charisma, and tells a genuinely emotional story you connect with. A tear was shed. Florence Pugh in particular superb, just walks away with it.”

@GeekVibesNation: “MARVEL’S #THUNDERBOLTS is perfection! Marvel has delivered one of its most emotionally resonant and action-packed entries yet. This isn’t just another team-up movie; it’s a bold new chapter that introduces a more grounded, human side to the MCU. The film strikes a perfect balance between humor, thrilling action, and raw emotion. The entire cast brings their A-game, but the clear standout is Florence Pugh as Yelena.”

@HollywoodHandle: “#Thunderbolts is one of Marvel’s most enjoyable films in a while. It feels different than most of the studio’s projects. Its bold, funny, filled with great action and an unexpected emotional punch. Florence Pugh is the star that shines the brightest. There’s a lot to love here. Make sure you stay for the credits…”

@bjntweets: “Shocked how good THUNDERBOLTS* is. Putting emphasis on the character work and practical action makes this feel like the old Marvel. Wish we’d gotten this sooner. Helps that this dysfunctional team has chemistry too.”

@BigGoldBelt: “#Thunderbolts is raw, hilarious, and deeply human. It’s a bold dive into trauma, healing, and redemption. Proof that even the so-called defective losers and disposable delinquents can rise above their past and become the heroes no one expected. It’s gritty, emotional, and unlike anything #Marvel has done before — a must-see story that hits where it hurts and heals where it matters.”

@justmiaslife: “#Thunderbolts* introduces a new era for Marvel, the most humane film filled with allowing their anti hero being flawed, broken and regretful. Sebastian Stan has an absolute scene stealing moment, yet Florence Pugh shows she is the true lead of the new generation and team.”

@AmonWarmann: “Thunderbolts*: That was pretty great! A visually daring, emotionally resonant superhero film that pushes mental health to the forefront. Florence Pugh brings the heart, David Harbour is consistently funny, & Lewis Pullman might be the stealth MVP. Best MCU film in a long while!”

Also starring Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer, and Wendell Pierce, Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* strikes theaters on May 2.