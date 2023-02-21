Marvel's Tom Holland Reveals Which Spider-Man Movie He's Seen the Most

As Marvel fans are well aware, current Spider-Man star Tom Holland is a fanboy too. The 26-year-old actor has made it no secret how much he loved the other versions of his character on the big screen long before he even landed the role in the MCU, but which one has he seen the most? Speaking in an interview for Spider-Man No Way Home: The Official Movie Special, a hardcover behind-the-scenes book from Titan Books that debuts next week (via Marvel), Holland was asked if he was influenced by the previous Spider-Men, and his co-stars, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. In answering, Holland confirmed which movie he's watched the most in the franchise.

"I mean I could talk for hours about (their influence), but I remember seeing both of their films when I was younger and just being so mesmerized by the idea of being Spider-Man," Holland revealed. "For me, it was taking that childhood dream and putting it into my version. Kind of remembering how it felt as a kid to watch them do it, to remember how excited I was, and to put that into my Peter Parker. I have seen [Andrew Garfield's] first Spider-Man more that any film I've seen in the cinema. I must've seen that film like five times… For me, it was just that quirky ad-libbing that he did, which is so fun. I could talk for ages about it.

He continued, "It was interesting in rehearsal. [Tobey Maguire] would talk about something that he had clearly thought about while making his movies and [Andrew Garfield] would talk about something that was clearly something he had thought about but I had never thought about. It was so interesting to think about the character in that way. I think about it in my own way, so it was nice to hear their take on the way they would handle a certain situation."

Ever since Maguire and Garfield made their appearances in Spider-Man: No Way Home, combined with the cameos seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, MCU fans have been very eager to see more appearances from fan-favorites reprising their classic roles. With Avengers: Secret Wars looming on the horizon, the potential is naturally there for Marvel Studios to do just that. We're still years away from that movie being released though, and with no director even attached it would be a tad early to start speculating that Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man will meet Hugh Jackman's Wolverine; but we can all dream.

Spider-Man No Way Home: The Official Movie Special is set to be published on February 28th including not only behind-the-scenes interviews about the making of the movie and with the teams responsible for the MCU movie's stunts, costumes, and ground-breaking visual effects.