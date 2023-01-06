Spider-Man: No Way Home Concept Art Reveals Marvel Cut Key Villain

Even though Spider-Man: No Way Home already featured a ton of villains for the wall-crawlers to fight, there was almost one more major name suiting up to battle Spidey. A new piece of concept art for the film has arrived online, seemingly teasing that Michael Keaton's Adrian Toomes aka The Vulture, was going to be in the movie at one point. Phil Langone, a storyboard artist that has also worked on titles like Moon Knight, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Godzilla vs Kong, revealed the art online which you can find below.

"This location for the Norman betrayal changed a few times," Langone captioned the image, split across three parts on Instagram. "Even after drawing it a few different ways I was still surprised by where it ended up. And some of the characters changed, too. There were also a lot more police in the first few passes which you can see here." Keaton's trademark puffy jacket can be seen in the art, a subtle reference to the Vulture's comic book stylings.

There are two big reasons why Keaton may have appeared in concept art for the movie but not the film itself. The first of these is that since Keaton's character wasn't technically a villain from the Multiverse perhaps he was just included in the concept art as a stand-in before they knew which actors they would be able to get back. Bigger than that however is the timing on production. When filming on Spider-Man: No Way Home was happening Keaton was busy shooting the Hulu miniseries Dopesick, for which he would win the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Emmy Award. Keaton was also an executive producer on the series, meaning it would have been impossible for him to get away to film a Spider-Man sequel.

Will there be a Spider-Man 4?

After the billion dollar success of Spider-Man: No Way Home there's no way that a fourth movie starring Tom Holland and co-produced by Marvel Studios won't happen. Speaking in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sony Pictures Chairman Tom Rothman confirmed it to boot, saying "You bet," in regards to a fourth film. The produced added, "When you can expect it, I don't know. Serve no wine before it's time."