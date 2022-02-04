Make TASM3 Trends After Tom Holland Voices Support For Andrew Garfield Doing The Amazing Spider-Man 3

Thanks to Spider-Man: No Way Home Marvel fans are ready to see Andrew Garfield suit back up as Spider-man for The Amazing Spider-Man 3. Ever since No Way HOme’s released in theaters, fans have been beating the proverbial drum on social media, urging Sony Pictures to “#MakeTASM3”. The hashtag has been routinely trending, and the latest spike is due to none other than Spider-Man star Tom Holland publicly endorsing the idea of Andrew Garfield doing Amazing Spider-Man 3!
See Holland’s post (and the resulting wave of fan support) below:
Tom Holland Says Make TASM3
Tom Holland wants to see The Amazing Spider-Man 3 with Andrew Garfield as much as the rest of us! pic.twitter.com/63Alc7Bx1D— Phase Zero – MCU (@PhaseZeroCB) February 3, 2022
Tom Holland told ComicBook.com in no uncertain terms that Sony has his “full support” to move forward with Andrew Garfield in Amazing Spider-Man 3.
Thanks for the Backup, Tom!
YES TOM, BACK US UP https://t.co/SADVXnfsQ8— dayna (@spideyvante) February 3, 2022
Naturally fans love seeing the Spider-Man-on-Spider-Man love coming from Tom Holland.
Give Tom What He Wants!
We should give Tom what he wants #MakeTASM3 #TASM3 pic.twitter.com/7p3tNS42dY— BaileyGurls (@BaileyGurls) February 4, 2022
The billion-dollar Spider-Man should get whatever he wants. He’s earned it.
I Want Him Back
#MakeTASM3 #TASM3 i want him back 🥺 pic.twitter.com/kcQnnVP775— Nola (@NolaDarrlinggg) February 4, 2022
One voice speaks volumes.
They Want Him Back
Tom Holland wants it, Andrew Garfield wants it— F⚡ #MakeTASM3 (@_IAMWOLVERINE_) February 4, 2022
SONY MAKE THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 3 #MakeTASM3 #MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/caEujPSE2T
The Spider-Men want this – who are we (or Sony, or Marvel) to argue?
We ALL Want Him Back
𝚁𝚎𝚊𝚌𝚝𝚒𝚘𝚗 🤯 #MakeTASM3 pic.twitter.com/0oq7IiaRxU— F⚡ #MakeTASM3 (@_IAMWOLVERINE_) February 4, 2022
The vibe is undeniable: the world is ready for Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man return.
Andrew Deserves This
Andrew deserves his 3rd movie #MakeTASM3 #TASM3 pic.twitter.com/raP2snQT30— BaileyGurls (@BaileyGurls) February 4, 2022
We all know it. We ALL know it.
We Need Him
We need him to return— Holston (@Holston83753795) February 4, 2022
#MakeTASM3 pic.twitter.com/WSVakK54yw
No disrespect to any other Spider-Man actor (at all), but Andrew Garfield really was the people’s champ. On and off the screen.
NOW Is The Time
#MakeTASM3 #TheAmazingSpiderMan3— Jeff (@_other_opinion) February 4, 2022
It just has to happen. Have been waiting so many years for it. Now is the time. pic.twitter.com/NAwFbdLuto
What, we going to wait for the next time Andrew Garfield has a major Spider-Man resurgence?
Keep the Wave Alive!
#MakeTASM3 !! Don’t let the Campaign die ! pic.twitter.com/ejn2yVkfTt— Ahmad Sarfraz (@AhmadSarfraz_) February 4, 2022
“WTF do you want?!” indeed.
Spider-Man: No Way Home is in theaters.