Make TASM3 Trends After Tom Holland Voices Support For Andrew Garfield Doing The Amazing Spider-Man 3

Thanks to Spider-Man: No Way Home Marvel fans are ready to see Andrew Garfield suit back up as Spider-man for The Amazing Spider-Man 3. Ever since No Way HOme’s released in theaters, fans have been beating the proverbial drum on social media, urging Sony Pictures to “#MakeTASM3”. The hashtag has been routinely trending, and the latest spike is due to none other than Spider-Man star Tom Holland publicly endorsing the idea of Andrew Garfield doing Amazing Spider-Man 3!

See Holland’s post (and the resulting wave of fan support) below:

Tom Holland Says Make TASM3

Tom Holland wants to see The Amazing Spider-Man 3 with Andrew Garfield as much as the rest of us! pic.twitter.com/63Alc7Bx1D — Phase Zero – MCU (@PhaseZeroCB) February 3, 2022

Tom Holland told ComicBook.com in no uncertain terms that Sony has his “full support” to move forward with Andrew Garfield in Amazing Spider-Man 3.

YES TOM, BACK US UP https://t.co/SADVXnfsQ8 — dayna (@spideyvante) February 3, 2022

Naturally fans love seeing the Spider-Man-on-Spider-Man love coming from Tom Holland.

The billion-dollar Spider-Man should get whatever he wants. He’s earned it.

One voice speaks volumes.

Tom Holland wants it, Andrew Garfield wants it



SONY MAKE THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 3 #MakeTASM3 #MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/caEujPSE2T — F⚡ #MakeTASM3 (@_IAMWOLVERINE_) February 4, 2022

The Spider-Men want this – who are we (or Sony, or Marvel) to argue?

The vibe is undeniable: the world is ready for Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man return.

We all know it. We ALL know it.

No disrespect to any other Spider-Man actor (at all), but Andrew Garfield really was the people’s champ. On and off the screen.

#MakeTASM3 #TheAmazingSpiderMan3

It just has to happen. Have been waiting so many years for it. Now is the time. pic.twitter.com/NAwFbdLuto — Jeff (@_other_opinion) February 4, 2022

What, we going to wait for the next time Andrew Garfield has a major Spider-Man resurgence?

“WTF do you want?!” indeed.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is in theaters.