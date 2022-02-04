Movies

Make TASM3 Trends After Tom Holland Voices Support For Andrew Garfield Doing The Amazing Spider-Man 3

Thanks to Spider-Man: No Way Home Marvel fans are ready to see Andrew Garfield suit back up as Spider-man for The Amazing Spider-Man 3. Ever since No Way HOme’s released in theaters, fans have been beating the proverbial drum on social media, urging Sony Pictures to “#MakeTASM3”. The hashtag has been routinely trending, and the latest spike is due to none other than Spider-Man star Tom Holland publicly endorsing the idea of Andrew Garfield doing Amazing Spider-Man 3

See Holland’s post (and the resulting wave of fan support) below: 

Tom Holland Says Make TASM3

Tom Holland told ComicBook.com in no uncertain terms that Sony has his “full support” to move forward with Andrew Garfield in Amazing Spider-Man 3

Thanks for the Backup, Tom!

Naturally fans love seeing the Spider-Man-on-Spider-Man love coming from Tom Holland. 

Give Tom What He Wants!

The billion-dollar Spider-Man should get whatever he wants. He’s earned it. 

I Want Him Back

One voice speaks volumes. 

They Want Him Back

The Spider-Men want this – who are we (or Sony, or Marvel) to argue? 

We ALL Want Him Back

The vibe is undeniable: the world is ready for Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man return. 

Andrew Deserves This

We all know it. We ALL know it. 

We Need Him

No disrespect to any other Spider-Man actor (at all), but Andrew Garfield really was the people’s champ. On and off the screen. 

NOW Is The Time

What, we going to wait for the next time Andrew Garfield has a major Spider-Man resurgence? 

Keep the Wave Alive!

“WTF do you want?!” indeed. 

Spider-Man: No Way Home is in theaters. 

