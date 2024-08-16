Marvel’s Kevin Feige Responds to Deadpool & Wolverine’s Latest Box Office Record

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige has shared a statement thanking the cast and crew of Deadpool & Wolverine for their work on the movie. Now the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time, the team-up flick has surpassed all reasonable expectations and could end up being the biggest movie of the year at the box office. It’s also been key to a strong summer for Disney, whose Inside Out 2 is the only movie ahead of Deadpool & Wolverine at the global box office so far in 2024. Along with the “thank you” letter, the note “from the desk of Kevin Feige” includes a list of alternative names for cocaine, a nod to a fan-favorite scene from the movie.

“It’s fantastic to see that audiences are loving this movie as much as we all loved making it,” Feige wrote in part. You can see the full note in the Instagram post below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To take the top spot, Deadpool & Wolverine had to crawl past three other comic book movies in the top five — two of which were the first pair of Deadpool movies. The third was Joker, Todd Phillips’s unexpected box office smash, which is getting a sequel in October. It’s difficult to gauge the enthusiasm for a Joker sequel, since the first movie was itself hard to predict, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see that one join the $1 billion club as well — something only two R-rated movies (Deadpool & Wolverine and Joker) have done before.

In Marvel Studios‘ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Deadpool & Wolverine was released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.