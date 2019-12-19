Massive Buy 2, Get 1 Free Blu-ray Sale Includes Hundreds of SteelBooks

If you’re looking for some stocking stuffers to round out your gifts for the holiday, Best Buy’s one-day Blu-ray sale might be exactly what you need. It includes over 70,000 (seriously) 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD titles as well as their exclusive SteelBooks. Plus, many of the titles have deep discounts on top of the bonus deal.

Basically, if there’s a movie you’re interested in getting on home video, there’s a pretty good chance that its eligible for this sale in several formats. All you need to do is run a search for it. It’s all a bit overwhelming really, but we highly suggest going after Best Buy’s exclusive Steelbooks first. If you shop the sale sorted by bestsellers, you’ll see that they dominate the top of the charts. Grab your favorite movie with a fancy case while you can, because the deal is only good until the end of the day today, December 19th (or while supplies last).

The Blu-ray sale is part of Best Buy’s 12 Days of Deals promotion for the holidays. Today’s theme is stocking stuffers, and you can shop the entire collection of deals right here. Additional gems from the sale include massive discounts on Jabra Elite Active 65t wireless earbuds, Google Nest Minis, a SanDisk Extreme 128GB microSD card, and more.

