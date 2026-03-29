Masters of the Universe Finally Reveals First Looks At Sorceress, Mekaneck, And More (And Teases Big Spoiler for Final Battle)

Masters of the Universe is fast approaching its return to the big screen, and thanks to early footage and a variety of toy and merchandise previews, fans have been able to get their first looks at most of the characters. Despite all those previews, there are two characters that have remained mysterious, but now, thanks to an unlikely source, we finally have our first look at the Sorceress, Mekaneck, and Tri-Klops, and we may have even seen a tease of a major spoiler for the final battle.

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Mattel recently revealed a stacked lineup of toys and merchandise for Masters of the Universe, but a few characters still haven’t been featured in any of the revealed action figures. Thankfully, Mattel also revealed a brand new Masters of the Universe version of UNO, and thanks to the cards (via He-Mania.com), we finally have our up-close look at the Sorceress, Mekaneck, and Tri-Klops, and all three definitely take inspiration from their classic versions in a number of ways. The real show stealer might be Skeletor though, who can be seen holding the Sword of Power, which may hint at what the movie has in store for its final battle.

Willy Lew

Masters of the Universe Is Nailing The Character Designs, And It Might Have Just Teased A Major Twist

Willy Lew

The Sorceress design looks like a mix of the 1987 movie and the classic animated series, and you can even tell in the sleeves that there are orange hues to it, just like in the original cartoon. She also has a crown-style tiara, though the blue in the costume seems to be mostly gone.

As for Mekaneck, the iconic goggles and helmet are accounted for, albeit with some stylistic tweaks. The red and blue color scheme is fully intact, as is the red chest plate, and you can see some of the mechanical elements underneath the chest plate that should mean we will get Mekaneck’s trademark neck-stretch feature at some point during the film.

Then there’s Tri-Klops, who has a more muted green color on his armor but still features the distinct armor design from the classic version that connects the two main armor pieces. There’s also the invoice helmet that is able to switch eyes, and while this one is more technological in nature, it conveys the same spirit of the original.

Willy Lew

As for that major twist, look no further than the +4 Skeletor card, which features a different picture of the film’s villain than others we’ve seen. As you can see in the card above, Skeletor is in possession of the Sword of Power, and if that’s not just an UNO-specific choice, it means that we could see Skeletor gaining the Sword of Power and turning into a god-tier powered version in the final battle.

This has actually happened in both Masters of the Universe: Revelation and the 1987 Masters of the Universe movie, though both films had very different designs for Skeletor’s new, upgraded form. With the way this new iteration of the franchise has been moving, that form would likely be closer to Revelation’s version, but that remains to be seen. That form likely won’t be revealed until the movie is in theaters, but you simply never know.

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters on June 5th, 2026.

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