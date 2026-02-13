Masters of the Universe Toyline Reveals New Looks at Beast Man, Skel-Knight, and More (But The Roton Steals The Spotlight)

Masters of the Universe is finally making its long-awaited return to the big screen, and it will arrive with an impressive roster of merchandise when it hits theaters later this year. While the trailer gave us first looks at several major characters, some of those first looks were incredibly brief, leaving fans with an array of questions. Now, thanks to a new toyline reveal, we’ve finally got up-close looks at Beast Man, the Skel-Knights, and more, but the Roton steals the spotlight.

There will be two different Masters of the Universe toylines that tie into the movie, and the 5.5 inch line of kids’ figures also features content-accurate likenesses to the film. Mattel has revealed images of figures from the debut waves, and that includes a much better look at Beast Man. There’s a lot more orange present in the movie design, and we get a better idea of the leg armor and shoulder spikes, which were hard to see in the brief glimpse from the trailer. You can check out Beast Man below, but there’s even more to break down from the new toyline.

One of the designs we’ve wanted a better look at is of the Skel-Knights, which are Skeletor’s loyal warriors. They will do battle with He-Man, Man-At-Arms, Teela, and the rest of the heroic Eternia crew. The costume is grey and black with skeleton accents in the upper body, and each one comes with a heavier sword.

Then there’s the Roton, which we see in one key sequence during the trailer. They somehow look even cooler in toy form though, and the design really pops when you get an up-close look. The toy version features twin rotating blades and two blaster sets, and you can use any of the 5.5-inch figures as the vehicle’s pilot. Plus, the handle can be used so you can easily guide the Roton into battle.

In addition to the new reveals, we also get new up-close looks at other figures from the film, including He-Man, Teela, Skeletor, and Battle Cat, but there’s also the addition of action figures based on He-Man and Skeletor. Each of these comes with twist-and-release slash action and features effect pieces that clip onto the Power Sword and Havoc Staff, respectively. He-Man also carries a slashed shield.

The final reveals are the new role play items, which include Skeletor’s Talking Mask and the Power of Grayskull Power Sword. The Skeletor mask actually talks when the jaw is opened, featuring 6 authentic movie phrases and 4 different diabolical laughs. The Power Sword is 27 inches, and features sounds, phrases, and light effects from the film. You can check out the entire new line of figures below.

Masters of the Universe He-Man Action Figure

SRP: $10.79 |Ages: 6Y+ – Available Spring 2026

Unleash the Power! Get the new 5.5-inch He-Man action figure, based on actor Nicholas Galitzine from the 2026 live-action Masters of the Universe movie. This content-accurate figure, the defender of Castle Grayskull, features 14 points of articulation for dynamic battle poses and comes complete with his signature Power Sword.

Masters of the Universe Teela Action Figure

SRP: $10.79 |Ages: 6Y+ – Available Spring 2026

The new 5.5-inch Teela action figure, modeled after actress Camila Mendes in the 2026 live-action Masters of the Universe movie, is highly poseable with 14 movable joints. The Heroic Warrior Goddess includes a sword accessory.

Masters of the Universe Beast Man Action Figure

SRP: $10.79 |Ages: 6Y+ – Available Spring 2026

This action figure of Beast Man, as featured in the 2026 live-action Masters of the Universe motion picture, boasts a content-accurate design of the character as depicted in the film. Standing at a 5.5-inch scale, Beast Man is equipped with 14 points of articulation, allowing for dynamic action poses and battle stances. The Evil Henchman of Skeletor is packaged with his signature whip as an accessory.

Masters of the Universe Skeletor Action Figure

SRP: $10.79 |Ages: 6Y+ – Available Spring 2026

Capturing the excitement of the 2026 live-action Masters of the Universe movie, the new 5.5-inch Skeletor action figure is ready to enthrall both long-time and new MOTU enthusiasts. This figure, representing the Evil Lord of Destruction, boasts a design faithful to the on-screen content, 14 points of articulation for versatile posing, and his iconic Havoc Staff.

Masters of the Universe Skel-Knight Action Figure

SRP: $10.79 |Ages: 6Y+ – Available Spring 2026

Relive the epic struggle for Eternia with the debut of the 5.5-inch scale Skel-Knight action figure, inspired by the 2026 live-action Masters of the Universe film. This figure represents one of Skeletor’s loyal warriors. Designed for dynamic display and play, the Skel-Knight features 14 points of articulation and a content-accurate design with a sword accessory, appealing to both MOTU fans and new enthusiasts.

Masters of the Universe Havoc Staff Attack Skeletor Action Figure

SRP: $16.19 |Ages: 6Y+ – Available Spring 2026

The figure has a kid-powered twist-and-release battle action. This posable Skeletor feature figure is movie-accurate. The Evil Lord of Destruction comes with his signature Havoc Staff accessory that accentuates the battle move.

Masters of the Universe Power Sword Slash He-Man Action Figure

SRP: $16.19 |Ages: 6Y+ – Available Spring 2026

The figure of the Most Powerful Man in the Universe has a kid-powered twist-and-release slash action. This posable He-Man feature figure is movie-accurate, including the likeness of actor Nicholas Galitzine and comes with his signature Power Sword accessory that accentuates the battle move

Masters of the Universe Battle Cat Feature Action Figure

SRP: $21.59 |Ages: 6Y+ – Available Spring 2026

This Battle Cat figure brings He-Man’s loyal steed to life and is ready to ride into battle, defending the heart of Eternia. The green-striped Battle Cat features a fierce chomp action and 5 movie-inspired roars. Designed to work seamlessly with the 5.5-inch scale action figures, this feature figure lets kids bring home the movie’s epic excitement.

Masters of the Universe Roton Assault Vehicle

SRP: $37.79 |Ages: 6Y+ – Available Spring 2026

Featuring a detailed, movie-accurate design, it is equipped with twin rotating blades and two blaster sets, for a total of four projectile missiles. This vehicle is engineered to work seamlessly with the 5.5-inch scale action figures (sold separately), with an innovative cockpit that keeps figures upright even as the blades spin, mimicking the action from the film. A built-in handle ensures easy maneuvering for epic play.

Masters of the Universe Skeletor Talking Mask Role Play

SRP: $21.59 |Ages: 6Y+ – Available Spring 2026

Embrace your inner Evil Lord of Destruction with the Skeletor Talking Mask Role Play, authentically styled after the 2026 live-action *Masters of the Universe movie. Open the jaw to unleash 6 authentic movie phrases and 4 different diabolical laughs.

Masters of the Universe Power of Grayskull Power Sword Role Play

SRP: $43.19 |Ages: 6Y+ – Available Spring 2026

Inspired by the iconic weapon that transforms Prince Adam into the heroic He-Man, this authentically designed 27-inch role-play sword brings the action to life. Featuring phrases, sounds, and light effects from the film, the toy delivers an immersive play experience, while motion-activated vibrations enhance realism when the sword makes contact with surfaces.

Masters of the Universe hits theaters on June 5th.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!