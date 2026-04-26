Masters of the Universe TV Spot Reveals New Footage of Skeletor, Man-At-Arms, Fisto, and More

Masters of the Universe has been strategic in revealing new footage since the initial announcement, but as we get closer to the release date, more new footage has started to pop up quite a bit. and , a new TV spot has dropped, but by comparison to those releases, the TV Spot features far more new footage, with spotlights for Man-At-Arms, the Skel-Knights, Teela, Fisto, and Skeletor, and you can watch the new footage below.

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The new footage heavily focuses on the battle between He-Man and his allies and Skeletor’s forces, and it very well could be of the heroes’ big prison break, though there are also parts from the original battle where Skeletor conquered Eternia. We see a battalion of Skel-Knights aiming at the heroes, and then we see Fisto and more soldiers rushing towards Skeletor’s forces, complete with a haymaker from Fisto. We also see new footage of Teela taking on Eastman, as well as Man-At-Arms firing a canon, and we even get a new piece of dialogue from Skeletor. You can check it out for yourself below.

Let me show you what real power looks like. Masters of The Universe arrives in theaters June 5. pic.twitter.com/VkosdPZAzA — Masters of the Universe (@mastersmovie) April 26, 2026

Masters of the Universe Is Keeping Most of Skeletor’s Scenes Under Wraps

Image Courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios

It seems with every trailer we get one small glimpse of Skeletor, and over the course of all of the trailers, we’ve only seen a few snippets of scenes. While it’s great to see more action sequences featuring Skeletor, the dialogue scenes are possibly even more compelling, in part due to hearing how the iconic villain sounds in this new interpretation.

From the footage released at CinemaCon, we know that this version (who is played by Jared Leto) is going to embrace the classic animated Skeletor’s over-the-top cackle and sound, at least for that one moment, but the trailers give us a better impression of how his standard voice will be, and that includes his scene in this newest piece of footage.

The trailer opens up as the battle begins, and when He-Man starts to turn around, Skeletor’s narration says, “Let me show you what real power looks like”. This could be before He-Man and Skeletor fight, but it could also be a piece of dialogue that takes place during the fight, as we’ve seen a moment during the battle where Skeletor tells He-Man he has the power, but he’s too afraid to use it. The dialogue could fit either part of the sequence, but it could also take place at a completely different time, so we’ll just have to wait and see.

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters on June 5th, 2026.

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