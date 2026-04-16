We Saw 20 Minutes of Masters of the Universe Footage, And It Was Epic (Including a Surprising Skeletor Moment)

Masters of the Universe will make its big screen return this June, but fans don’t have to wait until then to get more details on the highly anticpated film. That’s because Amazon MGM last night, which gave us a new look at the battle with Beast Man. That wasn’t the only new footage that was shown off though, as ComicBook’s Chris Killian had the chance to watch 20 minutes of new footage from the movie, and it revealed a surprising Skeletor moment that longtime fans will love.

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The new footage reveals that the film starts with the siege on Eternia that we’ve glimpsed in the trailers, and this sequence includes awesome action sequences with Ram-Man, Fisto, and Mekaneck defending the palace. Man-At-Arms says he needs to get the royal family to Castle Grayskull to keep them safe, and while he takes out a horde of Skeletor’s henchmen on the way, the group is cut off by Trap Jaw. Man-At-Arms stays behind to battle Trap Jaw while King Randor, Queen Marlena, Prince Adam, and Teela manage to get away, and while the fight scene is fantastic, it appears that Trap Jaw gets the best of Man-At-Arms, telling him, “You failed,” before the footage cuts off.

Later, the group is cornered again, and this is when King Randor makes his heroic stand, pulling his sword to defend his family as Queen Marlena, Prince Adam, and Teela get away. King Randor is able to take down several men, but is overpowered by Skeletor, and this is when we get some classic animated Skeletor. Skeletor imprisons King Randor and then decapitates his statue, and when Evil-Lyn arrives, Skeletor gloats that Eternia is his and does his classic evil laugh from the cartoon. No one else laughs though, which seems to offend him, and suddenly, a menacing Skeletor leans even further into his campier personality from the cartoon. Those who were hoping for some classic Skeletor now thankfully have their wish.

Prince Adam Returns To Eternia

The next piece of footage features Prince Adam, who is in the back of a police car. This segues a bit into the footage shown at CinemaCon, as we see Adam trying to tell the police that the sword he took from the collectibles store is actually his. That’s when Beast Man makes his presence felt and destroys the police car and attacks Adam, who is having a difficult time battling Beast Man. Thankfully, Teela arrives and saves Adam, who hasn’t seen her since they were kids. She then asks him if he’s ready to head home.

We then move back to Eternia, but this time in the present, as Prince Adam has been brought to a large prison cell. This has been seen in released footage, but we actually get to see more of the scene here. In this extended look, Prince Adam introduces himself to the group, which includes Man-At-Arms, Fisto, and Mekanek, and Mekaneck actually raises his head up as if he’s raising his hand during the exchange. The Eternia heroes can’t seem to remember Prince Adam, but he remembers them.

The final piece of footage shows Prince Adam leading the prison escape with Teela and Man-At-Arms, and they eventually arrive at the bridge, which brings them face-to-face with Trap Jaw. Adam is getting handled pretty easily when Teela tells him to use the sword. When Prince Adam grabs the handle, he sees a vision of the Sorceress, and she tells him what words to recite.

Then he finally says, “By the power of Grayskull”, and then he levitates in a shower of lightning which destroys the clothes he’s wearing. He then transforms into the muscular He-Man as his uniform snaps on and grows out of him. Prince Adam is amazed by his newfound strength, and he then tears off Trap Jaw’s mechanical arm. The new footage gives us a much better idea of how the early story flows, and we can’t wait to see the entire film when it hits the big screen.

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters on June 5th, 2026.

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