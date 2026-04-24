New Masters of the Universe Footage Revealed in New Trailer

Masters of the Universe’s anticapted return to theaters is right around the corner, and buzz has steadily Over the course of those trailers, , and have also seen the heroes of Eternia begin their quest to take it back from Skeletor’s grasp. Ahead of its release, Amazon MGM has released an unexpected trailer with new footage, and you can check it out in the video below.

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There are two main pieces of new footage in the just-released international trailer, and the first is of Adam during his time on Earth. We get to see more of Adam’s work life as he desperately searches for the Power Sword, including an interaction with his boss (played by Sasheer Zamata). She tells him his obsession is freaking people out, including Darryl, who quickly moves out of sight before Adam reveals he can’t stand him. The other new footage was likely part of the CinemaCon presentation and gives us a new look at a key scene.

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As the previous footage from other trailers plays out, we hear Adam’s narration over it. Adam says, “I know most of you don’t remember me, but I know all of you.” That coincides with the scene in the cell after Adam is brought there by Skeletor’s guards, and we get to see a new shot of the captured heroes as Adam explains who he is.

The view is from the side of the other characters looking at Adam, giving us a much better idea of who is all in the cell with him. You can see Man-At-Arms, Mekaneck, Fisto, Ram Man, Roboto, and Teela are all in the cell with Adam, though we don’t see Cringer, so we’re not sure where he is at this given time.

This seems to happen soon after Teela brings Adam back to Eternia, as he doesn’t have the Power Sword with him in this shot, and he hasn’t transformed into He-Man yet; otherwise, the other characters would likely know who he is already. The CinemaCon footage featured an even more extended version of this scene, but that footage is likely not going to be released ahead of the film.

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters on June 5th, 2026.

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