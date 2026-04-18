Masters of the Universe Reveals The He-Man Figure You’ve Been Waiting For (And Here’s How To Get It)

Masters of the Universe is about to make its long-awaited return to the big screen, and that impending debut has also brought a host of new toys to the market courtesy of Mattel, including the brand new Chronicles line. It couldn’t be a more perfect time to start your new Masters of the Universe collection, and if you are in the market for a He-Man, the He-Man figure you’ve been waiting for is finally here. That said, you don’t have all the time in the world to pick it up, so here’s how to get it.

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The new figure is from the talented team at Mondo, and is known as the Masters of the Universe – He-Man Deluxe 2.0 1/6 Scale Figure Timed Edition. This figure is only available for pre-order until April 28th, 2026, and can be picked up for $285, which isn’t cheap. Despite the small window and the price, though, this might just be the best He-Man figure ever, as it includes all the accessories and armor to create three completely different versions of He-Man, and they all look fantastic. Let’s dive into everything you get.

Mondo’s New He-Man Figure Features Three Different Versions

What makes the He-Man Deluxe figure so impressive is the number of options included to create your ideal version of He-Man. Let’s start with the portraits, and there are three base expressions included with the figure. There’s a neutral portrait, an angry portrait, and a rage portrait, but there are also portraits tied to the different armor sets to complete those looks.

With the accessories, armor, and weapons included, you can create a standard He-Man, Laser Power He-Man, Flying Fist He-Man, and King Grayskull. Flying Fist He-Man includes removable armor, a shield, and his marquee weapon, while Laser Power He-Man gets his armor, the Power Sword, and the Power Crystal.

Then there’s King Grayskull, which comes with removable armor that also includes a fabric and faux fur cape that looks fantastic. The King Grayskull portrait also has longer hair, and he comes with the Power Sword as well. If you just want to make a Classic He-Man, you can use the animated portrait, classic armor, and classic Power Sword. You could also mix and match these to create your own distinct version of He-Man if you so choose, and regardless of which version you create, you can then pair them with the included figure stand. The figure even includes special light-up features and updated articulation from past versions.

Emiliano Santalucia handled the concept design for the figure, while sculpting was done by May Thamtarana, and painting was done by Mark Bristow. Packaging Art was by Florian Bertmer, while Packaging Design was done by Jordan Christianson. Photography was done by Raúl Barrero, and Art Direction was done by Hector Arce.

You can pre-order the figure right here from Mondo, but if you’re going to add this to your collection, you need to pre-order before April 28th at 11:59 AM CT.

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters on June 5th, 2026.

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