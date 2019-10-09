Matrix 4 Casts Aquaman Star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in Lead Role

Yes, the Matrix franchise is coming back to life with a fourth film in the very near future, with original director Lana Wachowski once again at the helm. Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will be reprising their roles for the new Matrix film, but not much else about the cast has been revealed to this point. That’s all about to change, as the production has now landed its first new lead role. Following his success in films like Aquaman, Us, and the upcoming Watchmen series, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has joined the ranks of the Matrix.

According to Variety, Abdul-Mateen has landed one of the leading roles in Matrix 4, and will star opposite Reeves and Moss. There have been rumors swirling that this movie could include a young version of Morpheus, leading to speculation that Abdul-Mateen could be taking on Laurence Fishburne’s popular role. However, Variety’s report states that sources close to the project would not confirm who Abdul-Mateen is playing.

In addition to this role in Matrix 4, Abdul-Mateen is set to appear in HBO’s Watchmen as Cal Abar and in the Jordan Peele-produced Candyman reboot, directed by Nia DaCosta.

Wachowski co-wrote the script for the new Matrix with Aleksander Hemon and David Mitchell, and will produce alongside Grant Hill. The goal is for the film to begin production early next year. Warner Bros. and Village Roadshow Pictures are going to produce and globally distribute.

“We could not be more excited to be re-entering the Matrix with Lana,” said Warner Bros. chairman Toby Emmerich when Matrix 4 was announced in August. “Lana is a true visionary — a singular and original creative filmmaker — and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in The Matrix universe.”

“Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now. I’m very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends,” Wachowski added.

Are you looking forward to the new Matrix film? What do you think of Abdul-Mateen’s casting? Let us know in the comments!