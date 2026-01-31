Everything Coming to Prime Video in February 2026

We’ve finally made it to the end of January and that means that it’s time for a new batch of movies and television shows arriving on streaming platforms for February, including Prime Video. This week, the streamer unveiled their full lineup of titles that are coming for the month to give subscribers plenty to enjoy for not only the month of romance but for Black History month as well. In addition to some much-loved favorites, there are also plenty of Prime Originals coming as well.

February 6th sees the return of Prime Video’s hit series Cross for its second season while February 18th sees the arrival of Dove Cameron’s new thriller series, 56 Days. As for movie additions, there are plenty of familiar favorites coming, with both Charlie’s Angels and Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle among the long list of films hitting the platform on February 1st. Check out the full roster coming to Prime Video in February for yourself below.

February 1st

50 First Dates

Baby Boom

Back to School

Bandits

Barbershop

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Barbershop: The Next Cut

Beauty Shop

Big Daddy

Blue Velvet

Charlie’s Angels

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle

Click

Colors

Daylight

Dear John

Earthquake

Fargo

Funny People

Gamer

Hercules

Hoodlum

Hook

Into the Blue

La La Land

Leap Year

Mystic Pizza

No Way Out

Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre

P.S. I Love You

Play Misty for Me

Robocop

Robocop 2

Robocop 3

Rumble Fish

Searching

Sherlock Holmes

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

Shocker

Sisu

Slap Shot

Sleepless in Seattle

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the Eighth Dimension

The Andromeda Strain

The Beguiled (2017)

The Beguiled (1971)

The Big Lebowski

The Eiger Sanction

The Funhouse

The Grey

The Other Guys

The Serpent and the Rainbow

The Spy Who Dumped Me

The Thomas Crown Affair

The Usual Suspects

The Vow

Think Like a Man

Waterworld

What’s the Worst that Could Happen?

February 4th

Relationship Goals: When brilliant TV producer Leah Caldwell (Kelly Rowland) is about to make history as the first woman to run New York’s top morning show, her ex Jarrett Roy (Clifford “Method Man” Smith) swoops in to compete for the same position. He claims he’s a changed man, transformed by the wisdom of the New York Times best-selling book Relationship Goals. As her tight-knit circle of friends dive into the same life-changing book, they all begin to rediscover their aim in love. Yet Leah, laser-focused on breaking through the glass ceiling, isn’t ready to believe in finding love — even as her undeniable chemistry with her ex threatens to reignite old flames.

February 6th

Fabian and the Deadly Wedding: In this thrilling murder mystery comedy packed with dark secrets, hapless con artist Fabian crashes a quirky winter wedding, planning to steal a valuable gift meant for the bride. But when a murder disrupts his scheme, Fabian himself unexpectedly drawn into solving the mystery.

Cross: Season 2 of Cross pushes the series into a bolder, more dangerous chapter as billionaire business titan Lance Durand (Matthew Lillard) calls the FBI for protection after receiving a death threat — one that links him to the murder of a billionaire playboy. Detective Alex Cross (Aldis Hodge) and FBI agent Kayla Craig (Alona Tal) lead a new joint mission to protect Durand and to find the killer, who leaves behind gruesome clues. Meanwhile, John Sampson (Isaiah Mustafa). Cross’s partner and longtime best friend, makes an unexpected connection.

Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision: The documentary will tell the story of His Majesty The King’s lifelong commitment to the philosophy of harmony and the environment, urging viewers to protect the planet and create a more sustainable future for the next generation. Academy Award winner Kate Winslet narrates this journey through the King’s Foundation’s vital work.

LOL: Se Rir, Já Era!: The latest iteration of LOL: Last One Laughing Brazil is back for the season of seasons: 10 of the top stars who have ever been in the competition return for the biggest comedy battle of all time. Whoever laughs gets a yellow card, and if they laugh again, a red card. This special season is hosted by Fabio Porchat while Tom Cavalcante stars as a competitor.

February 12th

Soul Power: The Legend of the American Basketball Association: This documentary explores the league’s foundational influence on the modern NBA and its lasting contributions to the sport. The film features interviews with prominent players and figures who shaped the ABA era, providing firsthand accounts of the league’s innovation and cultural significance. Through archival footage and expert analysis, Soul Power delivers and authoritative look at one of basketball’s most transformative periods.

February 13th

Love Me Love Me: In this new English-language film, June (Mia Jenkins) moves to Milan for a fresh start after her brother’s death and enrolls at an elite international school, where she finds comfort in dating Will (Luca Melucci), the school’s perfect honor student. But her fragile stability is shaken by a volatile rivalry with his best friend James (Pepe Barroso), turning resentment into irresistible attraction and forcing June to choose between safety and a love that challenges everything she thought she wanted.

Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix: The six-part docuseries will follow Jesy Nelson as she embarks on the most transformative journey yet: motherhood. With her life in the public eye for over a decade as one-fourth of the global pop phenomenon Little Mix, Jesy has experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows.

The Woman King

February 14th

Perry Mason, Seasons 1-9 (1957)

February 15th

Next Goal Wins

February 18th

56 Days: The series follows Oliver (Avan Jogia) and Ciara (Dove Cameron) who, after meeting randomly in a supermarket, fall for each other fast, and dangerously hard. Fifty-six days later, homicide investigators arrive at Oliver’s apartment to find an unidentified body — brutally murdered and intentionally decomposed. Did he kill her? Did she kill him?

February 23rd

The CEO Club: The CEO Club follows a group of trailblazing female CEOs — including Serena Williams, Thalia, Dee Hilfiger, Loren Ridinger, Winnie Harlow, Hannah Bronfman, and Isabela Grutman — as they navigate the triumphs and challenges of both their professional and personal lives. Redefining what it means to lead in today’s world, these women enter the next phase of their careers with confidence and clarity forged by life experiences.

February 25th

The Bluff: When her tranquil life on a remote island is shattered by the return of her vengeful former captain, a skilled ex-pirate (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) must confront her bloody past and unleash her deadly talents to save her family from a ruthless siege (Karl Urban).

February 26th

The Gray House: From Producers Kevin Costner and Morgan Freeman, this eight-episode series focuses on the true story of a group of unsung women who operate deep inside the corridors of Confederate power and transform an underground railroad into an effective underground spy network, risking life and liberty.

February 27th

Final Siren: Inside the AFL: The four-part docuseries follows six of the game’s biggest names — Marcus Bontempelli, Nat Fyfe, Max Gawn, Toby Greene, Touk Miller, and Dayne Zorko — as aging bodies, public doubt, online abuse, injuries, suspensions, and fierce rivalries threaten to derail what could be their shot at premiership glory.

Man on the Run: This documentary takes viewers on an intimate journey through Paul McCartney’s extraordinary life following the breakup of the Beatles and the formation of Wings with his wife Linda. From Oscar-winning director Morgan Neville, the film chronicles the arc of McCartney’s solo career as he faces down a myriad of challenges while creating new music to define a new decade.

