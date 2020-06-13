Matrix 4 Fans Shocked Movie Is Delayed a Whole Year
Warner Brothers moved around its entire slate of theatrical releases Friday afternoon, pushing movies back anywhere from two weeks – in the case of Christopher Nolan's Tenet – to a full year for The Matrix 4. Initially set to open May 21, 2021, Lana Wachowski's highly anticipated Matrix sequel will now drop April 1, 2022. Now, the Keanu Reeves vehicle will open up just weeks before another movie the action star is set to star in – Lionsgate's John Wick: Chapter Four, which is due out May 27, 2022.
The high-flying Matrix feature was one of the dozens of Hollywood productions sidelined when the coronavirus pandemic began shutting things down. Latest industry reports suggest the production is aiming to kickstart back up in July and now, Wachowski and her team have plenty of time to get things filmed before they have to head into post-production.
See what fans of the movie are saying below:
Stephen A.
Matrix 4 and Godzilla vs. Kong delayed a year. pic.twitter.com/g2zMZX4kLA— 𝘑𝘰𝘩𝘯 🎬 (@johneberlejr) June 13, 2020
Tremendous Pain
Matrix 4 being delayed to 2022 is tremendous amounts of pain— Jacob (@CinematicBanter) June 13, 2020
Agony
"The Matrix 4 will now open in April 1, 2022."
Me: pic.twitter.com/PBbSraAQBR— John Young (@JonWillYo1994) June 13, 2020
Really Hurt
The matrix 4 delay is what really hurts... Did not expect that at all.— John Darius (@JDarius28) June 13, 2020
Tears
retrasan ‘matrix 4’ hasta 2022 por el virus pic.twitter.com/zoDyDZE2nx— Alchemy (@HawkMcFly) June 13, 2020
Almost Two Years From Now...
Gotta wait two years for Matrix 4 🥺— Shawna™ (@ShawnaWTF) June 13, 2020
Spoiler Alert
Howard is me excited for Matrix 4 and Godzilla VS Kong and Phil is Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/dTCCLj0sjw— Tony Beal (@guynamedtony) June 13, 2020
Watch Out
The Matrix 4 pushed back a year pic.twitter.com/07z5mB6b5Q— Sean (@SeaniesBeanies) June 13, 2020
