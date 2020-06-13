Matrix 4 Fans Shocked Movie Is Delayed a Whole Year

By Adam Barnhardt

Warner Brothers moved around its entire slate of theatrical releases Friday afternoon, pushing movies back anywhere from two weeks – in the case of Christopher Nolan's Tenet – to a full year for The Matrix 4. Initially set to open May 21, 2021, Lana Wachowski's highly anticipated Matrix sequel will now drop April 1, 2022. Now, the Keanu Reeves vehicle will open up just weeks before another movie the action star is set to star in – Lionsgate's John Wick: Chapter Four, which is due out May 27, 2022.

The high-flying Matrix feature was one of the dozens of Hollywood productions sidelined when the coronavirus pandemic began shutting things down. Latest industry reports suggest the production is aiming to kickstart back up in July and now, Wachowski and her team have plenty of time to get things filmed before they have to head into post-production.

See what fans of the movie are saying below:

