Christmas Movies Already Popping Up in Max Top 10
Christmas classics have returned to Max in time for the holidays.
We're not even a week into November and Max subscribers are already flocking to some Christmas classics that were recently added to the service. In the lead-up to Halloween, horror films and spooky favorites filled Max's daily rotating Max Top 10 Movies list on the homepage of the streaming service. Now, just a few days later, you can tell that Halloween is in the rear view and Christmas is on the horizon.
November 1st saw several beloved Christmas films make their way back to Max's streaming lineup. Sunday's edition of the Max Top 10 Movies list shows that subscribers have been well aware of the return of those movies, as a couple of them are already among the streamer's most popular films.
While new release The Nun II takes up the number one overall spot on the list, Will Ferrel's Elf is taking up position number two. It's only November 5th but Buddy the Elf is already grabbing everyone's attention.
Also making the list early in November is National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. The classic comedy, starring Chevy Chase as Clark Griswold, occupies the fifth overall spot in Sunday's list.
You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Max Top 10 below!
1. The Nun II
"The sequel to the worldwide smash hit follows Sister Irene as the once again comes face to face with Valak, the demon nun."
2. Elf
"As a baby, Buddy is whisked off to the North Pole and raised as an elf. A misfit in his family, Buddy heads to his birthplace to seek out his roots."
3. The Devil Wears Prada
"Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway star in this film about a college graduate who goes to work for the boss from hell at a fashion magazine."
4. Justice League: Warworld
"The Justice League discover that war truly is hell as they fight their way through the living nightmare that is the omnipotent battle planet Warworld."
5. National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
"Clark Griswold's efforts to have a good old-fashioned family Christmas take a turn for the worse in this holiday classic."
6. Pitch Perfect 2
"After a humiliating performance at The Kennedy Center, the Barden Bellas enter an international competition that no American group has ever won."
7. Legally Blonde
"Dumped for being dim, a colorful co-ed vows to win back her boyfriend by getting herself into Harvard Law School."
8. Meg 2: The Trench
"Jason Statham and Wu Jing lead a daring dive into the deepest depth of the ocean where they are pitted against colossal Megs."
9. Major League
"The comedy home-run about a misfit major-league baseball team who try to turn their luck around in spite of their treacherous owner."
10. The Pyramid
"Archaeologists uncover an incredible new pyramid in the Egyptian desert — and awaken an ancient curse with a bloodlust that knows no bounds."