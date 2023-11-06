Christmas Movies Already Popping Up in Max Top 10

We're not even a week into November and Max subscribers are already flocking to some Christmas classics that were recently added to the service. In the lead-up to Halloween, horror films and spooky favorites filled Max's daily rotating Max Top 10 Movies list on the homepage of the streaming service. Now, just a few days later, you can tell that Halloween is in the rear view and Christmas is on the horizon.

November 1st saw several beloved Christmas films make their way back to Max's streaming lineup. Sunday's edition of the Max Top 10 Movies list shows that subscribers have been well aware of the return of those movies, as a couple of them are already among the streamer's most popular films.

While new release The Nun II takes up the number one overall spot on the list, Will Ferrel's Elf is taking up position number two. It's only November 5th but Buddy the Elf is already grabbing everyone's attention.

Also making the list early in November is National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. The classic comedy, starring Chevy Chase as Clark Griswold, occupies the fifth overall spot in Sunday's list.

You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Max Top 10 below!