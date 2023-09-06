May December Trailer Starring Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore Released by Netflix

Netflix has released the trailer for May December, their upcoming drama starring Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore. The new film, from acclaimed filmmaker Todd Haynes, stars Portman as a TV star who is preparing to play a dramatized version of Moore's character Gracie, half of a notorious tabloid relationship that's now part of the distant past. But as Elizabeth digs for inspiration, the past begins to invade the present, and long-forgotten feelings take center stage. The movie will also star Riverdale veteran Charles Melton in the role of Moore's lover Joe, the other half of the tabloid relationship.

The film will have its North American premiere on the opening night of the 61st New York Film Festival later this month, with Haynes in attendance. Individual passes go on sale on September 19. Haynes has previously debuted five other films as the festival, including Carol and I'm Not There.

"We are all so proud and moved to have been invited to open the New York Film Festival with the North American premiere of May December," Haynes told Netflix earlier this year. "It is a festival that plays a role in my work and life like no other in the world, since it enshrines the cultural life of this city, which is both my creative home as a filmmaker and, as ever, the eternal site of artistic possibility."

You can see it below.

Here's the synopsis from Netflix:

In May December, popular television actor Elizabeth (Natalie Portman) heads to Savannah, Georgia, to research a part in a new film that follows a scandalous tabloid romance. That love affair — between Gracie (Julianne Moore) and Joe (Charles Melton) — was once a fixture of the gossip pages. After all, Joe is significantly younger than Gracie, who served time in prison when they were caught together. When she was released, the pair were married, and they now have two children together who are about to graduate from high school. At first glance, their untraditional marriage looks more predictable than Elizabeth expected. But soon, her observation brings long-dormant feelings to the surface, and the decades-old scandal reveals deeper and deeper layers.

May December will release in select theaters on November 17 before heading to Netflix on December 1.