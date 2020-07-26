The New Mutants Director Doesn’t Think The Team Would Fit In The MCU

✖

The New Mutants’ director Josh Boone doesn’t think that the team would fit in the MCU. He and the cast sat down with Screen Rant to speak about the upcoming film. A lot of fans are just hoping for any kind of release this year after the multiple delays. But, some very hopeful people are wondering if the film can perform well enough to convince Disney to move forward with Boone’s planned sequels. Keeping in mind that the films been held back for about two years now, it would be nothing short of miraculous to see the team get together again. But, stranger things have happened as of late. For the director, he can understand that the MCU might not be an ideal fit for the type of story that he wants to tell. Charlie Heaton also weighed in on this possibility too.

“It's hard, because I think kind of what Josh is saying, this really feels so in its own world,” Heaton said. “It's really hard to see them stood next to [MCU heroes]. They just don't compare. These are kids doing the best with what they have.”

Boone added, “It would be really weird in this movie if Wolverine showed up. They're sort of in their own tonal space, and the aesthetic space is sort of its own thing. So, it'd be weird and interesting to see them kind of with other characters. But to me, if fans love it, we'd certainly love to make another one.”

The director also spoke to SlashFilm about his proposed plan for the two sequels to The New Mutants.

"So after I made [The] Fault [in Our Stars], I ran back to Fox and said, 'You’ve gotta let me develop New Mutants,'” Boone revealed. "[Co-writer] Knate [Lee] and I made them a comic book, which was like a PDF where we’d gone and taken frames from all these comics we love and strung them into a vision for what the series was going to be. The characters we chose were always the characters – we had plans, obviously, to bring in new characters in the next movie – the character of Warlock was featured in all the early drafts of the script, but it was so expensive that we weren’t able to do it. Basically, cutting him out of the narrative allowed us to make the film. So our plan was always to have Warlock come back in the next one and try to tell his story then."

He continued, "They were all supposed to be kind of separate horror genre films: the first one’s like a rubber reality horror movie, the second one was supposed to be an alien invasion movie with Warlock, and then the third one was going to take all these elements from the X-Men crossover from the late ‘80s and early ‘90s called 'Inferno' to be a kind of supernatural, apocalyptic horror movie. That was the plan."

