MCU Star Missing Since 2023 Addresses Potential Return Amid Avengers: Doomsday Rumors

It’s been 3 years since we’ve seen this actress in an MCU film, with her last step into the universe happening back in Thor: Love and Thunder, and an appearance in The Marvels. It’s been crickets since then, but there’s hope that she might be returning sooner than later—even while she refuses to either confirm or deny an appearance in Avengers: Doomsday.

Tessa Thompson seems to be enjoying keeping people on their toes in relation to whether or not her character, Valkyrie, will actually be returning for a part in Doomsday. On her recent appearance on the Bingeworthy podcast to promote her new Netflix thriller, His & Hers, Mike DeAngelo, the podcast’s host, asked if there was anything she could confirm about her time in London while Doomsday just so happened to be filming. Deflecting, Thompson said simply, “Oh, [I’m] not able to confirm anything.” So, neither a confirmation nor a flat-out denial, and deftly keeping the rumor mill churning.

So What Do We Know About A Possible Return?

Image Courtesy of Marvel

When DeAngelo shifted the conversation to be more character-focused, as opposed to appearance-focused, the actor opened up about her experiences in the MCU, as well as with the actors and directors. Asked if there were still things that she wanted to focus on with Valkyrie, Thompson said, “Yeah, definitely. And I think this is the coolest thing about hanging out inside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe: all the incredible people that you get to play with, both the incredible craftspeople that create these worlds, all the amazing directors that they invite into these spaces, and all of the incredible talent. And also, I think there are so many tonal spaces you can go to inside of a Marvel movie.”

Elaborating a bit more, she added, “You can explore drama and comedy, and there’s so much to do. And I just love the character so much that I would always be interested. For sure.” And when eventually asked about her experiences with co-star Jon Bernthal, whom she stars with in His & Hers, she said, “You know, we keep in touch, and we’re friends. I know he is preparing to come back and do Punisher. So then we talked about it in that context, but more as just actors that work in that world… But we never talked about our characters in relation to each other. I’m curious how they get along. We probably should have.”

