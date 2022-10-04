Mean Girls Moved to a New Streaming Home on October 3rd

October 3rd will always be remembered as the day Aaron Samuels asked Cady Heron what day it was. This year, there is an additional reason to celebrate. Mean Girls, the beloved comedy starring Lindsay Lohan, celebrated October 3rd with a move to a new streaming home, allowing fans of the film to watch it after being reminded of the important occasion. On Monday, Mean Girls made its way to the Paramount+ streaming roster.

Mark Waters and Tina Fey's Mean Girls is one of the most quotable comedies of the 2000s, and one of the film's popular quotes makes October 3rd a significant day amongst fans. While Cady (Lohan) is trying to win the heart of Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett) and sabotage Regina George (Rachel McAdams) simultaneously, her crush asks her about the date. That date, of course, is October 3rd, and it has become as important to Mean Girls fans as it was to Cady.

It's fitting that October 3rd would be the day Mean Girls made its way to Paramount+, but it's far from the only movie added to the streamer on Monday morning. Here's the full list of films that arrived on Paramount+ to kick off the new week:

7 Days to Vegas

11:55

A Christmas Solo

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Ace the Case: Manhattan Mystery

Advantageous

Among Ravens

Amy and Peter are Getting Divorced

Another Time

Beat Street

Big House

Bridge and Tunnel

Buddymoon

Catch Me If You Can

Christmas Crime Story (aka Christmas Eve)

Christmas Kid

Colewell

Colors of Heaven

Cosmos

Daylight Savings

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star

Desperately Seeking Susan

End of Sentence

Enemy At the Gates

Falcon Song

Fiddler's Journey to the Big Screen

Fire In The Sky

Fist of Fury

Flashdance

Fruitvale Station

Going to Brazil

Gunfight At The O.K. Corral

Hackers

Hal King

Hearts and Bones

Hickey

Hit By Lightning

Hondo

Hustle & Flow

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Love Dot Com: The Social Experiment

Magnum Opus

Mags and Julie Go On A Road Trip

Mean Girls

Murder Bury Win

My True Fairytale

Necropath

No Alternative

Old School

Panic

Patriot Games

Psychopomp

Road Trip

Ryde

Scream

Scream 2

Scream 3

Shane

Shuttlecock: Director's Cut

Silverado

Social Animals (ii)

Something's Gotta Give

Summer Rental

The Babymoon

The Curator

The Dictator

The Divorce Party

The Dustwalker

The Harimaya Bridge

The Manchurian Candidate

The Monster Squad

The Purple Rose of Cairo

The Woman in Red

Tootsie

Two for Joy

Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning

Universal Soldier: The Return

Valley Girl

Vanilla Sky

Vincent and Theo

Visioneers

Wargames

What's Love Got to Do with It

Without a Paddle: Nature's Calling

You're in Charge

Will you be rewatching Mean Girls now that it's on Paramount+? Let us know in the comments!