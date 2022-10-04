Mean Girls Moved to a New Streaming Home on October 3rd
October 3rd will always be remembered as the day Aaron Samuels asked Cady Heron what day it was. This year, there is an additional reason to celebrate. Mean Girls, the beloved comedy starring Lindsay Lohan, celebrated October 3rd with a move to a new streaming home, allowing fans of the film to watch it after being reminded of the important occasion. On Monday, Mean Girls made its way to the Paramount+ streaming roster.
Mark Waters and Tina Fey's Mean Girls is one of the most quotable comedies of the 2000s, and one of the film's popular quotes makes October 3rd a significant day amongst fans. While Cady (Lohan) is trying to win the heart of Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett) and sabotage Regina George (Rachel McAdams) simultaneously, her crush asks her about the date. That date, of course, is October 3rd, and it has become as important to Mean Girls fans as it was to Cady.
It's fitting that October 3rd would be the day Mean Girls made its way to Paramount+, but it's far from the only movie added to the streamer on Monday morning. Here's the full list of films that arrived on Paramount+ to kick off the new week:
7 Days to Vegas
11:55
A Christmas Solo
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Ace the Case: Manhattan Mystery
Advantageous
Among Ravens
Amy and Peter are Getting Divorced
Another Time
Beat Street
Big House
Bridge and Tunnel
Buddymoon
Catch Me If You Can
Christmas Crime Story (aka Christmas Eve)
Christmas Kid
Colewell
Colors of Heaven
Cosmos
Daylight Savings
Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star
Desperately Seeking Susan
End of Sentence
Enemy At the Gates
Falcon Song
Fiddler's Journey to the Big Screen
Fire In The Sky
Fist of Fury
Flashdance
Fruitvale Station
Going to Brazil
Gunfight At The O.K. Corral
Hackers
Hal King
Hearts and Bones
Hickey
Hit By Lightning
Hondo
Hustle & Flow
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Love Dot Com: The Social Experiment
Magnum Opus
Mags and Julie Go On A Road Trip
Mean Girls
Murder Bury Win
My True Fairytale
Necropath
No Alternative
Old School
Panic
Patriot Games
Psychopomp
Road Trip
Ryde
Scream
Scream 2
Scream 3
Shane
Shuttlecock: Director's Cut
Silverado
Social Animals (ii)
Something's Gotta Give
Summer Rental
The Babymoon
The Curator
The Dictator
The Divorce Party
The Dustwalker
The Harimaya Bridge
The Manchurian Candidate
The Monster Squad
The Purple Rose of Cairo
The Woman in Red
Tootsie
Two for Joy
Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning
Universal Soldier: The Return
Valley Girl
Vanilla Sky
Vincent and Theo
Visioneers
Wargames
What's Love Got to Do with It
Without a Paddle: Nature's Calling
You're in Charge
