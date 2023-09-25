Everything Coming to Paramount+ in October 2023

The Paramount+ streaming service has a lot of plans for new arrivals in the month of October. This week, Paramount+ unveiled the complete list of movies and TV shows set to be added to its roster next month, and there's quite a lot for subscribers to look forward to. The new arrivals include a reboot of a classic comedy series and a long list of popular films.

Paramount+ has several big originals set to hit its lineup over the course of October, two of which debut on the same day. October 6th will see the premiere of both The Caine Mutiny Court Martial and Pet Sematary: Bloodlines. The former is the final film from legendary director William Friedkin, while the latter is another adaptation of Stephen King's beloved book. On October 12th, Paramount will deliver the long-awaited Frasier reboot series.

The first day of the month will see a ton of movies join the Paramount+ rotation. The October 1st lineup includes Clerks, Airplane!, First Blood, Titanic, and the first four Indiana Jones films.

You can check out a full rundown of the Paramount+ October additions below!