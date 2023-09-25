Everything Coming to Paramount+ in October 2023
Indiana Jones and the Frasier reboot are among the biggest titles set to hit Paramount+ next month.
The Paramount+ streaming service has a lot of plans for new arrivals in the month of October. This week, Paramount+ unveiled the complete list of movies and TV shows set to be added to its roster next month, and there's quite a lot for subscribers to look forward to. The new arrivals include a reboot of a classic comedy series and a long list of popular films.
Paramount+ has several big originals set to hit its lineup over the course of October, two of which debut on the same day. October 6th will see the premiere of both The Caine Mutiny Court Martial and Pet Sematary: Bloodlines. The former is the final film from legendary director William Friedkin, while the latter is another adaptation of Stephen King's beloved book. On October 12th, Paramount will deliver the long-awaited Frasier reboot series.
The first day of the month will see a ton of movies join the Paramount+ rotation. The October 1st lineup includes Clerks, Airplane!, First Blood, Titanic, and the first four Indiana Jones films.
You can check out a full rundown of the Paramount+ October additions below!
October 1st
A Royal Night Out
A Simple Plan
Airplane!
Airplane II: The Sequel
Akeelah and the Bee
Almost Famous
American Graffiti
An American Haunting
Babel
Bend It Like Beckham
Beowulf (2007)
Best Defense
Better Off Dead
Big Game
Birthday Girl
Birthmarked
Body Cam
Chocolate City
Citizen Ruth
Clerks
Crawl
Croupier
Dance Flick
Dead Presidents
Deep Impact
Defiance
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
District 9
Dotty & Soul
Doubt
Eye for An Eye
Face/Off
Fatal Attraction
Fear the Night
Firestarter (1987)
First Blood
Flesh and Bone
Follow Her
Getting Even with Dad
God's Waiting Room
Harlem Nights
Hart's War
Home For The Holidays (1995)
Hoosiers
Igby Goes Down
In & Out
In The Bedroom
In The Heights
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
Inside Llewyn Davis
Into The Wild
Iris
Jackass Number Two
Jessabelle
John Grisham's The Rainmaker
Just Between Friends
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
LX 2048
Malcolm X
Mansfield Park
Mary Shelley's Frankenstein
Mean Creek
Midnight Cowboy
Minority Report
Moonstruck
More American Graffiti
Mr. & Mrs. Bridge
Mrs. Brown
Mulholland Drive
Notorious
Phantasm
Pioneer Woman
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Private Parts
Rambo III
Rambo: First Blood Part II
Raze
Salmon Fishing in the Yemen
Save the Last Dance
Saving Private Ryan
Say Anything
School Ties
Scrooged
Semper Fi
Sexy Beast
Silence
Six Degrees of Separation
Sleeping with the Enemy
Smoke Signals
Smokey and the Bandit
Smokey and the Bandit II
Smokey and the Bandit Part 3
Summer of Sam
Suspiria (1977)
Teeth
The Aviator
The Boys in the Band
The Contractor
The Conversation
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Duchess
The Firm
The Grudge
The Host
The Integrity of Joseph Chambers
The Italian Job (1969)
The Italian Job (2003)
The Love Guru
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
The Missouri Breaks
The Newton Boys
The Original Kings of Comedy
The Prestige
The Queen
The Remains of the Day
The Ring Two
The Station Agent
The Warriors
The Wings of the Dove
Titanic
Train to Busan
Universal Soldier
Vampire in Brooklyn
Vamps
Vanilla Sky
What Lies Beneath
Who's Harry Crumb?
William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet (1996)
Young Adult
October 4th
Blaze and the Monster Machines (Season 6)
Ex on the Beach (Season 6)
Louis Tomlinson: All of Those Voices
Siesta Key (Season 5)
October 6th
The Caine Mutiny Court Martial premiere
Pet Sematary: Bloodlines premiere
October 18th
Homefront
Teen Mom Family Reunion (Seasons 1-2)
Teen Mom: Girls Night In (Seasons 1-2)
Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant Season 3)
The Penguins of Madagascar (Season 2)
Tyler Perry's Young Dylan (Season 3)
October 25th
Isle of MTV: Malta
Air Disasters (Seasons 1-7)
MTV Cribs (Season 19)
Reno 911! It's A Wonderful Heist
October 27th
Fellow Travelers premiereprev