Mel Gibson Interview Shut Down After Awkward Question About Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

Despite what Twitter has led you to believe over the past week, not everyone wants to speak their mind on the infamous Oscars altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock. Case in point, Mel Gibson opted to end an entire interview instead of answering a particularly bizarre question related to the incident.

During an appearance on Fox News in support of his new film Father Stu, host Jesse Watters posed the question that quickly shut things down. “You understand it probably better than a lot of people, with your career,” the host asked. “I was wondering if, you know, you had been the one that jumped up out of his seat and slapped Chris Rock, if you would have been treated the same way, Mel?”

https://twitter.com/jesseprimetime/status/1510042179162591240?s=20&t=iG0zAUZvJ4eeXHQwWBLcug

After Gibson pointed at the camera and laughed, his publicist could be heard off-screen saying, “Hello Jesse, thank you – that’s our time.” Watters insists on getting an answer, but the interview is still cut short.

The slap itself will likely end up as one of the most controversial events to ever happen at the Oscars. After presented Chris Rock made a joke at the expense of Jada Pinkett Smith, her husband Will approached the stage and slapped the comedian across the face. Will Smith has since resigned from the Academy ahead of formal disciplinary actions from the organization.

“I have directly responded to the Academy’s disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy,” the actor said in his resignation statement.

He added, “I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film. So, I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate. Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason.”