Emma Thompson Returning for ‘Men in Black’ Spinoff

Emma Thompson is the latest big name to join the upcoming Men in Black spinoff movie, reprising her role of Agent O.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Thompson has been added to the ever-growing roster of Sony’s new Men in Black film, which begins production this month in London. The actress will is set to be the first returning member of the Men in Black franchise to appear in the spinoff, having previously portrayed Agent O, the chief of the Men in Black organization, in 2012.

Thompson was one of two actresses to play the role in Men in Black 3. She portrayed the present day version of Agent O, while Alice Eve was cast as her younger counterpart. It’s likely that the spinoff will only include Thompson’s take on Agent O.

The new spinoff film stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, who previously worked together in Marvel’s 2017 action-comedy, Thor: Ragnarok. Liam Neeson (Taken) and Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick) have also joined the cast, along with Rafe Spall (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) and twin dancers, Laurent Nicolas Bourgeois and Larry Nicolas Bourgeois.

As of now, Thompson’s Agent O is the only character in the spinoff that has been revealed, and there is no expectation that the franchise’s former stars, Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones, will appear. The majority of the film’s plot details are under wraps at this time.

This Men in Black spinoff will be the fourth installment in the franchise, which began over 20 years ago. The first two films, which starred Smith and Jones, were released in 1997 and 2002. Thompson, Eve, and Avengers: Infinity War star Josh Brolin joined the duo for the third film in 2012, which featured the protagonists travelling back in time.

Fate of the Furious director F. Gary Gray is helming the project with a script from Iron Man writers Matt Holloway and Art Marcum.

The upcoming Men in Black spinoff is currently scheduled to arrive in theaters on June 14, 2019.