‘Mighty Mouse’ Movie Moving Forward With Scriptwriters Jon & Erich Hoeber

You might not think The Meg and Mighty Mouse have that much in common, and frankly, they don’t have much. One is about a giant Megalodon and the other is about a superhero mouse, but the one thing they will share in common is the duo handling the script. Paramount Animation just announced that Jon and Erich Hoeber have been tapped to write the script for the Mighty Mouse animated film (via Deadline), a project that is being described as a hybrid film, which most often means a mix of live-action and animation (similar to films like Smurfs or Garfield.

In addition to The Meg Jon and Erich Hoeber have also written the upcoming film My Spy starring Dave Bautista, Chloe Coleman, Kristen Schaal, and Ken Jeong, as well as the upcoming series Red. If Mighty Mouse turns out to be as popular at the box office as The Meg, Paramount would be quite happy, as that film brought in over $530 million worldwide against its $130 million dollar budget.

Mighty Mouse was created by Paul Terry, and first hit screens in 1942. The character is a clear homage to Superman, as he possesses many of the same powers as the Man of Steel, including flight, super strength, and x-ray vision. The character appeared in several theatrical shorts but didn’t really take off until 1955, where he started appearing on television in Mighty Mouse Playhouse. The show ran from 1955 until 1967, and while the character has appeared in two subsequent animated series, neither one reached the popularity of the original.

It’s been quite some time than since the lovable mouse hit screens, but Paramount hopes to change that in a time where nostalgiac characters are all the rage with older fans and that reintroduction converts new fans as well. We’ll see if this will be the right mix for those two audiences, but we definitely are rooting for Mighty Mouse to return to peak form once more.

Are you excited for a new Mighty Mouse project? Let us wk now in the comments!

