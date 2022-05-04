Mike Myers Says His Kids Aren't Shrek Fans

✖

Shrek was released over 20 years ago, and the animated film has gone on to become a cultural phenomenon. Not only did the movie spawn multiple sequels, but there are "Professional Shrekheads" out there as well as wild fan theories, and more. There seems to be no shortage of love for Shrek. In fact, the Internet recently lost their minds over the fact that Oscar-winning actor Al Pacino has a Shrek phone case. However, there are a couple of people in this world who are uninterested in the famous ogre, and that's Mike Myers' kids. The actor who voiced Shrek recently appeared on Sirius XM's The Jess Cagle Show and revealed his kids are not Shrek fans.

"I do the voice," Myers revealed when Julia Cunningham asked about the actor's kids and if they realize he's Shrek. "It would be little too terrifying," Myers added when Cunningham joked that she'd be traumatized if her dad was Shrek but didn't do the voice. "They, um, they love Cat in the Hat. The oldest has seen Austin Powers one. They didn't really care for Shrek much. And it was, um, it's absolutely true. And, but I have tough, these are tough New Yorkers, you know, my youngest is very like, you know..."

"Yeah, there's a lot of 'dad that would never happen,'" Myers shared when asked if the kids were pointing out plot holes. "'A talking donkey would never say that.' No, he's very, um, they're just New Yorkers dude. You know, they're, they're a tough crowd, but when they like something, they love it. And uh, Spike has Austin Powers one memorized. And, uh, my youngest is, and she's not a fan. She's tough. She's tough. She's a New Yorker this kid."

At the beginning of the month, Shrek left its streaming home on Netflix and moved over to Peacock. Puss and Boots and Shrek Forever After will be remaining on Netflix, but the first two Shrek films are no longer on the site. While fans can continue to enjoy Shrek at home, the movie is still spawning spin-offs. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is coming to theatres later this year.

Antonio Banderas returns once again to voice Puss in Boots, reprising the role that he originated in Shrek 2. He's joined in The Last Wish by Salma Hayek, reprising the role of Kitty Softpaws from the first Puss in Boots movie. What We Do in the Shadows breakout Harvey Guillen also stars in the film as Perro, a canine associate of Puss and Kitty. The ensemble of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish also includes Florence Pugh, Olivia Colman, Wagner Moura, Ray Winstone, John Mulaney, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Anthony Mendez, and Samson Kayo. Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado are directing the new movie from a script by Paul Fisher.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish hits theatres on December 21st.