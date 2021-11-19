Mission: Impossible 7 First Look Released

✖

Tom Cruise has been busy filming Mission: Impossible 7 for a while now with returning director Christopher McQuarrie, and while we've seen a lot of fun behind-the-scenes images, McQuarrie's latest Instagram post is the first that really shows Cruise's Ethan Hunt back in action. The image features Cruise running down a smoky hallway and while it doesn't give much away, it's definitely enough to get us hyped for the movie's next installment.

McQuarrie only captioned the post "..." but it got some good replies from Mission: Impossible stars. Michelle Monaghan, who played Julia Meade in three of the films, wrote "Now that excites me. 🔥." Currently, there have been no reports that Monaghan is returning for the seventh film. Marvel star Pom Klementieff, who will be making her M:I debut in the upcoming movie, also commented with "💥 💥 💥." You can check out the photo below:

Originally, Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 were supposed to film back to back, but it was reported last week that production on the still-untitled eighth installment will begin after Cruise completes promotional duties for Top Gun: Maverick. McQuarrie also confirmed last week that the seventh movie had wrapped filming in the Middle East and they planned to return to London for "a few finishing touches" ahead of their "greatest challenge yet."

In addition to Cruise, the next movie will see the return of Vanessa Kirby and Rebecca Ferguson. The movie is also expected to feature franchise veterans Ving Rhames and Simon Pegg, and Marvel stars Pom Klementieff and Hayley Atwell. It was recently announced that Mission: Impossible - Fallout's Angela Bassett will also be returning. Pegg recently spoke about how terrifying it is to watch Tom Cruise do his own stunts.

"When you watch the movie and you see him do those stunts, and it’s nail-biting and there’s a real sense of genuine kind of peril because you know that it’s him," Pegg told Conan O'Brien. "But you know he survived because he was on Good Morning America that morning and he did some press. When we watch him do it, we have no idea if he’s going to survive. So he rides a bike off a cliff, and everybody’s just waiting for, ‘Good canopy, good canopy, anybody?’ It’s terrifying."

For now, Paramount has dated its pair of untitled Mission: Impossible sequels for November 19, 2021, and November 4, 2022.