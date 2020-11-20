WandaVision Empire Magazine Covers Revealed

✖

Thanks to Disney officially confirming when WandaVision will debut on Disney+, that means the promotional campaign for the Marvel Cinematic Universe series can start ramping up, which includes Empire magazine unveiling all-new covers for their upcoming issue honoring the show. As is the case with most Empire magazine releases, fans will be able to purchase the standard cover, while a subscriber-exclusive cover will also be available, featuring different artwork. More than merely gracing the cover, the series will also be explored in the issue's pages, offering unique insight into the upcoming series. The issue goes on sale on November 26th and WandaVision debuts on Disney+ on January 15, 2021.

Marvel Studios’ WandaVision blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) — two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives — begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

While the subscriber-exclusive cover offers an artistic interpretation of the lead characters, the standard cover hints at the ways in which the new series will be far from a traditional streaming program, as it aims to capture the fractured and magical psyche of Wanda and her life with Vision, transporting viewers throughout decades of sitcom television.

Earlier this year, star Bettany pointed out just how "bonkers" the series is.

"I am such an admirer of Kevin Feige, he has taken such a risk with the show, and the concept of this show," the actor revealed to IMDb. "It's beautifully written ... and it is f-cking bonkers. I mean, it's so out there and nuts, the choices that they are making. And fans will not have to wait that much longer ... they'll get much more of an insight, very, very, soon as to what it may look and feel like."

As is the nature of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, not only will the upcoming series be a continuation of the events we saw in Avengers: Endgame, but it will also set the stage for future adventures in the franchise. While actual plot details have been kept under wraps, we know that Olsen is set to star as Wanda in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is currently slated to hit theaters on March 25, 2022.

