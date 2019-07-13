Mother Orders Moana Birthday Cake for Daughter, Gets Marijuana Cake Instead

Birthdays are, generally, supposed to be memorable affairs, one day of the year when friends and loved ones celebrate the fact that you’ve achieved one more year of life on this planet. For one young woman in Georgia, however, her 25th birthday will be especially memorable for something that went hilariously wrong when her Disney’s Moana-themed cake unexpectedly ended up with a marijuana theme instead.

Kensli Davis of Milledgeville, Georgia recently shared on Facebook about her birthday experience, posting a photo of a cake decorated with marijuana symbology instead of the Moana theme she had expected.

“I haven’t had a chance to tell y’all about our experience this weekend with my birthday cake,” Davis wrote. “So my mama called and ordered me a cake telling them how much I loved Moana (Because really I do). Well needless to say these people thought she said marijuana. That ice cream cake was still good though.”

As you can see in the photo Davis shared, there are zero traces of Moana on the cake. Instead, it’s a green and white cake with art of a marijuana leaf on the left side and a pot-themed My Little Pony character on the right side, complete with a puff of smoke by its mouth. How did this happen? It was a simple case of just hearing things wrong. Davis mother called Dairy Queen to order the ice cream cake, but Dairy Queen employee heard Cassandra Walker “marijuana” instead of “Moana”. According to CNN, Walker was very apologetic and offered to make a new cake, but Davis said the cake was so hilarious that they weren’t even upset.

“The lady who made my cake was apologetic and offered to make another one,” Davis said. “But the first was so good we weren’t worried about it.”

Unfortunately, though, while Davis and her family graciously saw the bright side in the situation and were ultimately pleased with the humor the mix up brought to the birthday festivities, things haven’t gone quite as well for Walker. According to USA Today, Walker was fired from her job at Dairy Queen over the incident.

“It’s not funny to me,” Walker said. “This is back-to-school time. I have two little girls here. I have a car that needs fixing. It’s not funny to me.”

Walker explained that while she was preparing the cake her manager was involved in the entire process with the manager even being the one to have taken the order and misheard the request to begin with. The cake, which had been approved by the manager, was never an issue until the misunderstanding was realized.

“The manager stood behind me while I pulled the images off the internet,” Walker said. “She walked by as I decorated the cake. As I boxed the cake up, she was the one who walked it up to the front.”

Despite this, Walker says that one of the store’s owners, Al Autry, fired her — on her birthday. Per The Hill, another store manager has since offered to reinstate Walker, but she has declined due to how she was treated over the scenario.

What do you think about the Moana birthday cake mix up? How would you have reacted to getting the “marijuana” cake? Let us know in the comments below!