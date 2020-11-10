Mother/Android: Production Wraps on The Batman Screenwriter's Directorial Debut

✖

Screenwriter Mattson Tomlin, who penned Matt Reeves' upcoming The Batman, has just wrapped production on Mother/Android, his directorial debut. The film is a science-fiction thriller that stars Chloe Grace Moretz, and is produced by Reeves. He shared a haunting, red-tinted visual from the film, announcing to his followers on Twitter that his feature debut is "done." The movie reportedly centers on Moretz as Georgia, a woman who tries to escape her home country against the backdrop of a war with artificial intelligence in a "No Man's Land," all while she and her boyfriend are waiting the birth of their first child.

According to its original announcement, the story was inspired by Tomlin's own life. He had previously said that the movie is a sci-fi version of his parents who worked "to save their child amid the dangers of the Romanian Revolution."

“Mother/ Andriod is a deeply personal story inspired by sacrifices made to bring me into this world,” Tomlin said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to be working with Miramax and my friend Matt Reeves to tell a story that speaks to the strength of humanity in the darkest of times.”

You can see the tweet below.

DONE. Just like that, my first feature is wrapped. https://t.co/j19E2su8K0 pic.twitter.com/boXHAJeN1G — mattson tomlin (@mattsontomlin) November 10, 2020

Upcoming projects for Tomlin include Little Fish, plus the long-awaited adaptation of video game Mega Man, and two different comic book series, Fear Agent and Memetic. Despite being attached to all of these massive IP, Tomlin is eager to develop more original works, as he revealed to ComicBook.com in a recent interview.

"When you're writing something original, there's zero expectations for what it can be," Tomlin said while promoting Project Power earlier this year. "So, it can just pull moves that other things can't, and that doesn't mean it's better or worse. It can just be different. And so for me, it was kind of like, I love Eight Mile. I love Collateral, and I love super powers. I want to put them all together and talk about some stuff that I'm feeling right now. And just try to make something that is the movie that I want to see as a fan. And that's kind of how the script came tumbling out of me."

Tomlin is adjusting to his new notoriety when his involvement in The Batman was revealed.

"When the Batman news came out back in October, I didn't know that that news was going to come out. And so the Internet, I had 1000s of people on Twitter basically shrieking, 'Who are you?' It was a wild weekend."

Algee Smith and Raul Castillo also star in the film, which is expected to be released next year.